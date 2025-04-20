20 glorious photos of queer joy from the London trans rights protest

Tens of thousands marched through London on Saturday (19 April) in response to the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that defines the word “woman” in UK law as “biological”. The decision has serious consequences for trans people, and the mood on the day reflected that.

Still, there was a clear sense of solidarity throughout the day as people from across the entire spectrum of LGBTQ+ community showed up to support their trans siblings.

The atmosphere was both loud and peaceful, with crowds joining in chants and looking out for one another. At times it was emotional, but the feeling was one of strength and defiance in the face of adversity.

These photos capture the joy that existed alongside the protest – a reminder that in our most difficult moments, our community will always show up for one another.

All images credited to Zula Rabikowska