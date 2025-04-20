 Skip to main content

20 April 2025

20 glorious photos of queer joy from the London trans rights protest

In response to the Supreme Court’s decision to define “woman” in UK law, thousands filled central London in an act of joyous defiance and solidarity with the trans community

By Dale Fox

A person with long hair, blue sunglasses, and tattoos smokes a cigarette in front of Big Ben during a protest.
(Image: Zula Rabikowska)

Tens of thousands marched through London on Saturday (19 April) in response to the UK Supreme Court’s ruling that defines the word “woman” in UK law as “biological”. The decision has serious consequences for trans people, and the mood on the day reflected that.

Still, there was a clear sense of solidarity throughout the day as people from across the entire spectrum of LGBTQ+ community showed up to support their trans siblings.

The atmosphere was both loud and peaceful, with crowds joining in chants and looking out for one another. At times it was emotional, but the feeling was one of strength and defiance in the face of adversity.

These photos capture the joy that existed alongside the protest – a reminder that in our most difficult moments, our community will always show up for one another.

All images credited to Zula Rabikowska

Protesters march down a city street holding a large banner with the message “#LWiththeT - Not a Debate,” featuring the rainbow and trans pride colours.
A tattooed arm rests on a white and red surface, with the word "RESILIENCE" inked on the hand and floral-style tattoos on the forearm.
Two adults at a protest carry babies in front carriers, each with a sign supporting trans women. One sign reads "Our lesbian mums support trans women" and the other says "Even we know trans women are women." A crowd of demonstrators is visible in the background.
A group of protesters gather in a park, some laughing and shouting, while police officers stand nearby.
Two protesters sit on a large tree branch above a crowd in a park, one holding a banner and the other wearing a patterned dress with a face covering.
A large crowd gathers at a protest in a park. At the front, a person holds a sign that reads “Trans people exist, billionaires shouldn’t.”
Three young protesters stand together in a park during a demonstration. One holds a sign reading “Trans kids deserve better,” while another wears a crop top with the phrase “We love Tranny.”
A large crowd gathers in a park for a protest. In the foreground, a person in a pink outfit stands facing the crowd, while others sit on the grass.
A person wearing a pink dog mask and mesh top holds two rainbow fans at a protest in a park.
A large crowd gathers outside the Houses of Parliament in London, holding signs and trans pride flags during a protest.
Three protesters stand outside UK government buildings holding signs supporting trans rights. Messages include “Leave my little sister the f*ck alone,” “Criminalising identity is fascism,” and “Trans rights = human rights.”
A protester wearing a mask stands with a walking stick and holds a sign that reads “Trans men are men” alongside a trans pride flag.
A person with spiked hair, dramatic sunglasses with eyelash decorations, and dark lipstick stands in a crowd at a protest.
A statue holds a banner reading “Courage calls to courage everywhere” during a protest. A nearby sign in the crowd reads “What are you so afraid of?”
Close shot of a person with purple hair with a neck tattoo saying "Family"
A smiling family poses at a protest holding a large sign that reads “Trans rights = human rights.”
A person with red hair and dark sunglasses wearing a T-shirt saying "FUCK TERFS" on it
Protestors waving flags on the streets of London
A person wearing a sheer black top and face covering stands in front of a red double-decker bus during a protest.