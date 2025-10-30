Rosie O’Donnell pleads for ‘prayers’ as daughter Chelsea faces possible jail time over drug convictions

Rosie O’Donnell has reached out for support online as her eldest daughter Chelsea Belle continues to battle drug addiction, calling for greater awareness.

The actress shared a childhood photo of Chelsea on Instagram yesterday (29 October), asking followers for prayers and noting that her adopted daughter faces a “scary future”.

O’Donnell adopted Chelsea as a baby, now 28 years old. Chelsea has faced multiple legal issues over the past year.

Between September and December 2024, she was arrested three times in Wisconsin on felony charges, including methamphetamine possession, resisting an officer, bail jumping, and child neglect.

“it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children” – Rosie O’Donnell on her adopted daughter Chelsea Belle

In March 2025, Chelsea was sentenced to six years of probation for three felony convictions, with strict conditions including sobriety, no contact with known drug users, and no possession of firearms. Violating probation could result in prison time.

O’Donnell expressed her support for Chelsea in the social media post , writing her family of five continues to stand by her during this challenging period.

In a statement to PEOPLE, O’Donnell said: “I have compassion for those struggling with addiction –Chelsea was born into addiction, and it has been a painful journey for her and her four young children. We continue to love and support her through these horrible times. Prayers welcomed.”

One of her children, Clay, came out to as non-binary to O’Donnell at 12 years old. Speaking to Attitude earlier this year at the launch of Christina Aguilera‘s new musical Burlesque, she shared how proud she was of them.

“Sending all the love and peace that’s possible” – Billy Porter sending his support to O’Donnell

The 63-year-old said: “We have grown. I have a little non-binary 12-year-old, who asked me if I was non-binary, and I said no, I was an OG lesbian bitch. [I was told] ‘bitch is pejorative.’ I said: ‘You’re too smart for me. You’re only 12!'”

She added: “But it’s wonderful to see a child so assured of who they are.”

Following O’Donnell’s tribute to her unwell daughter, followers flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages of support.

Billy Porter commented: “Sending all the love and peace that’s possible,” while another wrote: “I am so sorry, Rosie. Keeping you and your daughter in my prayers. It’s so hard. I lost my brother to addiction. I hope she finds the support she needs.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance misuse, you can also reach out to NHS 111 or your local healthcare provider. Or help is available on the FRANK official website.