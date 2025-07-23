Roșie O’Donnell wants Trump to see these 3 musicals – and her reasons pull no punches (EXCLUSIVE)

Roșie O’Donnell wants US President Donald Trump to watch Hamilton, Les Misérables and La Cage aux Folles to better understand politics, suffering and the LGBTQ community.

The talk show legend made the recommendations while speaking to Attitude from he pink carpet of the launch of Christina Aguilera‘s new musical Burlesque at the Savoy Theatre in London yesterday (22 July 2025).

The outspoken star furthermore added: “I stand with unison with every gay person all over the world, and especially trans people who are being marginalised with this very abusive government we have now in the United States.”

“I believe he feels we’re in a reality show” – Rosie O’Donnell

Asked which three musicals she’d prescribe for Trump to soothe his soul, O’Donnell selected Hamilton “so he can actually learn about our founding fathers, and understand exactly what it means to have the role that he has. I believe he feels we’re in a reality show, and he’s acting like it’s some sort of ridiculous television programme.”

The star, known for hosting The Rosie O’Donnell Show between 1996 and 2002, also chose Les Misérables (even reciting some famous lines from the work) and La Cage aux Folles, “just so he can know how wonderful gay people are and stop his ridiculous marginalisation of us.”

“Fascism has taken hold in the United States”

On her message to LGBTQ people who feel they have a political voice but are afraid to use it, she said: “Now that fascism has taken hold in the United States, it’s now or never. We’re about to lose democracy and our country and LGBTQIA people have to stand up. We have a tremendous history of doing just that through the AIDS crisis, through Stonewall and everything.”

The 63-year-old went on: “We have grown. I have a little non-binary 12-year-old, who asked me if I was non-binary, and I said no, I was an OG lesbian bitch. [I was told] ‘bitch is pejorative.’ I said: ‘You’re too smart for me. You’re only 12!'”

“But it’s wonderful to see a child so assured of who they are.”

O’Donnell made headlines earlier this month after responding to Trump’s threat to revoke her citizenship by posting on Instagram: “You called me a ‘threat to humanity,’ but I am everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth… You build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists.”