Jessie Ware, Russell Tovey, Will Young and more back London Trans+ Pride 2025

London Trans+ Pride will return to central London on Saturday 26 July, with organisers announcing this year’s theme: ‘Existence and Resistance’.

Now in its seventh year, the annual protest march is expected to bring thousands to the streets in a show of solidarity with trans+ people across the UK.

The event follows a record-breaking turnout in 2024, when over 60,000 people attended, making it the largest Trans Pride gathering in history. In 2025, more than 30 Trans Pride events are scheduled across the UK and Ireland, with London remaining one of the most prominent.

Last year’s London Trans+ Pride was attended by over 60,000 people (Image: Zenhofer)

“Marching to reclaim our streets is more important now than ever, as our community has continually seen its rights rescinded in the UK and across the world for years,” Adam Khan, a member of the London Trans+ Pride organising team, said in a statement.

This year’s theme responds to what organisers describe as a growing wave of political and legal hostility, including the recent Supreme Court ruling on the definition of “biological sex”.

Lewis G. Burton, co-founder of London Trans+ Pride, said: “This year’s Supreme Court ruling has caused confusion, grief, and real harm… The judgement erases the realities of intersex people, ignores the lived experience of trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people, and reinforces the idea that only a narrow, outdated definition of womanhood deserves legal protection.”

“I proudly stand with the trans community” – Jessie Ware and more add their voices in support

In light of this, the event has drawn vocal support from a wide range of community members and allies, including Jessie Ware, Jeremy Corbyn, Munroe Bergdorf, Eddie Suzy Izzard, Jake Shears, and more.

“Trans rights are human rights. I proudly stand with the trans community – with love and respect, always,” said Jessie Ware.

Actor Russell Tovey said: “No LGB without the T! Trans people deserve our love, safety, and respect and no amount of government rhetoric can erase their existence, no matter how hard they try.”

Will Young added: “I stand in full solidarity with all trans people. The political hijacking of your lives and bodies is driven by a minority, and please know that you are supported, cared for, and loved.”

“Trans people have always existed and should have the right to live peaceful, dignified and joyous lives,” said Clara Amfo. “Their rights are human rights.”

“There has never been a more urgent time for allyship” – Not A Phase founder Dani St James

Organisers have set out a series of political demands for 2025, including a full ban on all forms of conversion therapy, access to gender-affirming healthcare, and legal recognition for non-binary people. The importance of allyship has also been highlighted.

Dani St James, founder of Not A Phase, said: “There has never been a more urgent time for allyship. This year, I’m asking you to shelve passive allyship and step into active advocacy… Show up on the streets and then: take that same energy to your workplace, your social circles, your local pub, and your polling booth.”

For more information or to register to volunteer, visit the London Trans+ Pride website.