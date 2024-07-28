London Trans+ Pride: More than 55,000 attend ‘biggest-ever’ march

London Trans+ Pride returned to a mostly sunny English capital yesterday (Saturday 27 July 2024), attracting a record 55,000+ attendees.

This was up at least 15,000 on last year’s march, which was attended by an estimated 40,000, with organisers claiming it “the biggest trans pride march in the world right now.”

The sixth instalment of the event to celebrate trans and gender-diverse people, kicked off at Langham Place at 2pm before ending at Wellington Arch later that afternoon.

Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney (Image: Glauber Westphalen)

‘Keir, let’s work it out on the remix’

Famous faces in the parade, themed around ‘Justice & Liberation’, included Drag Race UK star Bimini, artist Daniel Lismore and Married at First Sight star Ella Morgan.

Speakers who addressed the crowd included Heartstopper‘s Yasmin Finney and Jude Guaitamacchi of the Trans+ Solidarity Alliance.

The parade was led by a van dressed in blue, white and pink flowers, and placards saying ‘all races, all bodies, all genders’ and ‘trans love + rage’. (Attitude’s favourite sign of the day was ‘Keir, let’s work it out on the remix’.)

“London Trans+ Pride is important because of the visibility it brings” (Image: Glauber Westphalen)

“Trans+ people are loved”

Lewis G. Burton, one of the founding members of London Trans+ Pride, said in a statement: “London Trans+ Pride 2024 was the biggest one to date! This show of solidarity with the trans+ community yesterday was so powerful and poignant – in a time when we need the public’s show of support now more than ever.

“We have confirmation that 55,000-60,000+ people were in attendance at its highest point, meaning that this made London Trans+ Pride the biggest trans pride march in the world right now. Often at times due to vitriol and bigotry inflated by the UK media that our community faces we often feel like we live in a country where we are not loved and respected.

“Yesterday was a beautiful reminder to not only the glorious trans+ community but to London, the new Labour government and the rest of the world that trans+ people are loved and this love is a huge majority.”

“As a non-binary person, I’m here to support” – Lamusica (Image: Glauber Westphalen)

“London Trans+ Pride is a protest”

On the day, London Trans+ Pride attendee Lamusica (he/they, pictured above) told Attitude: “We see in the UK our rights eroding. The whole political system is taking trans people and trans rights as a target for votes. And actually reversing [rights], in terms of policies. As a non-binary person, I’m here to support.”

Robin (he/they) said: “It’s important to protect trans youth and trans people in general, to stand up and shout your support. It’s not OK as it is right now in this country. But Pride is a protest, and London Trans+ Pride is a protest.”

Lasha (she/her) furthermore added: “London Trans+ Pride is important because of the visibility it brings. It’s important to show up for everyone today. It’s about equality.”