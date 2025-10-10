The best pink gadgets: add some camp to your collection with Attitude’s tech guide

Who says the best gadgets have to be all muted tones and minimalist metal? Attitude’s latest tech recommendations prove it can be sleek, smart and a little bit camp too…

From phones that channel 2000s nostalgia to coffee machines that look straight out of a 1950s diner, pink tech is having a moment.

Whether you’re after something chic for your kitchen, or bold enough to turn heads on your commute, here’s our pick of the best pink gadgets worth adding to your life right now.

(Image: Motorola)

The flip phone is back – and she’s brought some upgrades. Reviving the iconic 2000s brand beloved by the likes of Paris Hilton, Motorola’s modern Razr line pays homage to its heritage while stepping into the present. The Razr 60 Ultra in pink offers a sleek, nostalgic, pocket-sized design that flips open to reveal a 7-inch pOLED display. When closed, the outer screen lets you check notifications, take selfies, and reply to messages without having to flip it open. That’s hot.

£1,099

(Image: Smeg)

This Smeg coffee machine has form as well as function. The ECF02 in pink is a chic throwback to the 1950s, bringing a dose of nostalgic charm to your morning routine. It features a professional 15-bar pressure pump and a powerful heating system, ensuring coffee is brewed at the ideal temperature. It’s simple to use, with a dual menu to select your preferred espresso style. There’s also a milk frother wand for creating barista-quality froth for cappuccinos and lattes.

£399.95

(Image: Instax)

There’s nothing like holding a physical photograph, and the Instax Mini Link 3 printer brings that tactile pleasure into the digital age. Sleek and compact, it connects wirelessly to your phone, transforming your shots into prints in seconds. The companion app provides tools for customisation, letting you add frames, effects, and collages, or even select a still from a video. It’s a simple way to turn digital photos into tangible prints.

£114.99 // instax.co.uk

Sony’s answer for accessible yet refined audio, these headphones come in a range of hues – though it’s the tasteful pink that stands out for us. They’re lightweight enough for a full working day or long journey, while the noise-cancelling technology blocks out everyday distractions. Looks aside, you get impressive battery life, with a quick-charge feature offering convenient power boosts.

£74.99

