The best tech for summer 2025: portable gadgets worth packing

Looking for the best tech for summer? Whether you’re poolside, off-grid, or braving the morning commute, these smart, portable gadgets are built to keep you cool, connected and entertained. From wearable air con to next-gen handhelds, here’s what’s worth packing.

Anker Solix C300 AC (Image: Anker)

Whether you’re camping, road-tripping or bracing for a festival downpour, the SOLIX C300 is your reliable portable lifesaver. It’s compact but packs serious punch: enough to power and charge seven devices at once, including laptops and drones. Its AC sockets mean it can even handle appliances up to 300 watts, including camping fridges and air pumps. With 288Wh capacity and fast two-way USB-C charging, it recharges to 80 per cent in under an hour from the wall, or you can top it up via the Anker SOLIX PS100 Portable Solar Panel (sold separately), car or USB-C. There’s even an app for smart monitoring, and it operates quietly so won’t disturb your peace. Perfect for staying powered off-grid.

£269.99 // anker.com

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge (Image: Samsung)

At just 5.8mm, this is Samsung’s slimmest phone ever – and the thinnest non-foldable on the market. It still packs a flagship chip and main camera, plus Samsung’s clever Galaxy AI tools for photo editing and voice transcription. Stereo speakers, a crisp screen and polished design make it a strong all-rounder. Its ultra-thin profile makes it perfect to slip into a beach bag, festival pouch or back pocket without weighing you down.

£1,099 // samsung.com

Sony Reon Pocket Pro (Image: Sony)

Think of it as wearable air con. The Reon Pocket Pro is Sony’s discreet cooling (and heating) neckband, designed to make hot commutes and stuffy events more bearable. Worn under your shirt, it delivers a focused chill to the back of your neck using smart temperature sensors and a quiet internal fan. You can switch between cooling and heating modes using on-device buttons or fine-tune it via the companion app. Battery life depends on intensity — up to 10 hours on moderate settings — and the splash-resistant build makes it commuter-friendly. While it won’t stop full-body sweating in extreme heat, it’s still a smart option for anyone looking to stay fresh on the move.

£199 // sony.co.uk

Nintendo Switch 2 (Image: Nintendo)

Still the go-to handheld for summer getaways, Nintendo’s new-gen console finally gets the upgrade fans have been waiting for. The bigger 7.9” screen is clear, bright and smoother than ever thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Joy-Con controllers have been completely reworked with stronger magnets and added voice chat features, while a new chip means everything runs faster and looks sharper. Even better, a selection of older games, including Mario Odyssey, have been given a glow-up via free updates. Whether you’re hooked up to your hotel room TV or gaming poolside, this one’s built to go wherever summer takes you.

£395.99 // nintendo.co.uk

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft (Image: Amazon)

Perfect for beach-reading or flipping through graphic novels on the go, the Kindle Colorsoft brings a splash of colour to the classic e-reader. The 7-inch screen supports soft colour tones, so book covers, comics and cookbooks all look that bit nicer. It’s glare-free in direct sun, IPX8 waterproof, and lasts for weeks on a single charge. There’s wireless charging too, and 32GB of storage means plenty of space for your holiday library. You also get adjustable warm lighting, a smooth matte finish that resists fingerprints, and an electronic reading experience without pesky apps or alerts distracting you.

£269.99 // amazon.co.uk