Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards 2025: Marks & Spencer returns as official drinks partner

M&S is stepping up to the bar once again as the exclusive drinks partner for the 2025 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar.

The British retailer is promising a premium drinks experience throughout the evening, ensuring every glass is filled with its award-winning wines, exclusive spirits, and celebrated ‘The Marksologist‘ cocktail range. Delicious no- and low-alcohol options will also be available.

Pop icon Mika and entrepreneur Jamie Laing are set to co-host the awards, bringing an exciting new energy to the 14th-annual event, held on Wednesday 8 October.

Stuart Machin, CEO of M&S, tells Attitude: “I am delighted that we’re continuing our year-round partnership with Attitude and returning as the exclusive drinks partner for the Attitude Awards. And what better time to be toasting this year’s winners than when we’ve just won ‘Cocktail Producer of the Year’ and ‘Spirits Range of the Year’ at the International Spirits Challenge for the fourth year in a row.”



He continues: “After picking up over 100 awards this year across our top-quality wines, cocktails and spirits, every drink served on the night is a winner: from our Delacourt Vintage Champagne on arrival to our five-star bar-quality Marksologist cocktails powering the after-party. I can’t wait to raise a glass with everyone!”

On the night, guests can expect sophistication and variety, whether celebrating on the red carpet or dancing the night away at the after-party. Below are the gorgeous libations M&S has in store for our lucky guests…

Cocktail reception drinks

The night will begin with a refined selection for the cocktail reception:

M&S Champagne Delacourt Vintage Brut

(Image: M&S)

This Champagne is truly the crème de la crème when it comes to sparkling wine, with indulgent flavours of brioche and lemon shortbread, with a bright citrus tang on finish.

M&S Alcohol-Free Winter Berry Spritz

(Image: M&S)

This delicious alcohol-free spritz is made with non-alcoholic white wine, a blend of juices from wild berries, and flavours of raspberry, blackberry and mulled spices, available in the M&S Foodhall from 8 October.

Served with dinner

Guests will enjoy a curated wine pairing with their meal:

M&S Collection Gavi del Comune di Gavi

(Image: M&S)

The designation “Gavi del Comune di Gavi” means this exceptional wine is produced from top-quality Cortese grapes grown exclusively within the borders of the town of Gavi, in the Piedmont region of Italy. This crisp, refreshing white wine has beautiful floral and citrus notes with flavours of lemon, green apple and pear.

M&S Collection Chianti Classico Riserva

(Image: M&S)

This superb Italian red hails from the ‘Chianti Classico’ region, which refers to the original, historic heartland of the Chianti wine-producing area in Tuscany. ‘Riserva’ means it is aged for a minimum of 24 months, giving a rich, fruit-forward wine with aromas of Morello cherries, violets and chocolate.

Award-winning after party cocktails

M&S Marksologist Amaretto Sour (Image: M&S)

The evening will conclude with a stunning after party, headlined by three renowned cocktails from the M&S ‘The Marksologist’ range:

Amaretto Sour (Amaretto, lemon purée, sugar syrup, bitters)

M&S’s The Marksologist Amaretto Sour blends smooth amaretto with tangy lemon juice and a dash of bitters to create a perfectly balanced cocktail that’s both sweet and sour.

Margarita (Blanco tequila, fresh lime, agave, sea salt)

M&S Marksologist Margarita (Image: M&S)

This cocktail bar classic in M&S’s The Marksologist range is perfectly balanced with blanco tequila, zesty lime, sea salt, and a touch of sweet agave syrup.

Madagascan Vanilla Espresso Martini (Vodka, coffee liqueur, espresso, maple syrup, dark muscovado sugar, Madagascan vanilla, bitters)

The Marksologist Madagascan Vanilla Espresso Martini combines vodka, coffee liqueur and rich espresso coffee with the exquisite sweetness of Madagascan vanilla.

For those preferring classic options, a range of M&S Collection spirits will also be available: M&S Collection Jersey Royal Potato Vodka, M&S Collection Old Tom Gin and M&S Distilled Silver Tequila.