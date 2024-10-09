Here are all the winners from the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar

Elton John on the cover of issue 361 of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Kosmas Pavlos)

With ten UK number one songs, eight UK number one albums, five Grammys, two Oscars, an Emmy, and a Tony Award, Elton John’s achievements as one of the UK’s finest music artists feel almost limitless. Beyond music, he is a figurehead of the UK gay community. As an activist, his Elton John AIDs Foundation has raised over $600 million to support over 3,100 projects in 95 countries globally to end AIDS. But he is also no saint — and for that we love him. In this intimate interview, he talks candidly about the highs and lows of his life — from his struggles with addiction, relationships and his own self-image to how becoming a father transformed his world.

Nemo on the cover of issue 361 of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Tom Johnson)

If Laverne Cox on the cover of TIME was ‘the transgender tipping point’, then Swiss singer Nemo winning Eurovision 2024 should be ‘the non-binary code break’. Six months on, we catch up with a star at a pivotal moment in their life and career.

Tia Kofi at the Two Brewers in London (Image: Matty Parks)

Tia Kofi may have come seventh on Drag Race UK series two, but she struck a chord with fans. After leaving the show, she powered her way to the top of the streaming charts, and bagged victory on Drag Race UK vs the World.

Mawaan Rizwan on the cover of Attitude Magazine Issue 361 (Image: Attitude/Tom Johnson)

Learning the importance of being authentic and truthful led to Mawaan Rizwan bringing his surreal creative vision to life in BAFTA-winning comedy series Juice.

Brianna Ghey and Esther Ghey (Image: Provided)

When vulnerable transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was murdered in 2023, it sent shockwaves through the country. Today, her mother, Esther, is creating a lasting legacy for the daughter she loved and lost.

The Blessed Madonna on the cover of issue 361 of Attitude magazine (Image: Attitude/Tom Johnson)

From curating Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia remix album to soundtracking lockdown with Fred again.., The Blessed Madonna is ready to reach a new peak with her debut album Godspeed. She talks surviving a recent cancer scare, celebrating her lesbian grandmother, and embracing her own queerness.

Fra Fee and Sion Daniel Young in Lost Boys and Fairies (Image: BBC)

Touching on themes of mental health and party culture among the LGBTQ+ community, as

well as its central one of gay adoption, Lost Boys and Fairies explored new ground in its primetime BBC One slot earlier this year.

Lulu on the cover of Attitude magazine issue 361 (Image: Attitude/Olivia Richardson)

We meet Scottish singing sensation Lulu at her tasteful London home — and guess who pops along for a good old-fashioned ‘in-conversation’ piece? Only Absolutely Fabulous comedy legend Jennifer Saunders…

Cindy Ngamba (Image: IOC Media)

At this year’s OIympics, LGBTQ+ boxer Cindy Ngamba won the first-ever medal for the Refugee Olympic Team. The victory was particularly sweet for this born survivor, who has had to fight deportation back to her native Cameroon, where homosexuality is illegal.

Kathy Sledge (Image: supplied)

As she wins The Ally Award, Kathy Sledge reflects on the seminal queer classic song ‘We Are Family’, working with Sir Elton and her incredible career.

Vanessa Williams (Image: Abeiku Arthur)

Four decades into an impressive career at the apex of both the acting and music worlds, Vanessa Williams could teach us a thing or two about reinvention and resilience. From being “cunty” in groundbreaking Ugly Betty, to having dinner at Elton’s while they penned new tunes for current West End musical The Devil Wears Prada — in which she stars as spiky Miranda Priestly — Williams is the archetype of a showbiz legend. And with new music too, this girl keeps on kicking…

Jimbo (Image:Helene Cyr)

With boundary pushing talent and now her very own circus show, Jimbo has steadfastly climbed her way to the very top of the drag world.

Jessica Gunning (Image: Theo Tennant)

Although she already had an impressive list of acting credits to her name — from the 2014 film Pride through to acting on stage with Cate Blanchett for the National Theatre — it was her role as Martha in Baby Reindeer that propelled Jessica Gunning into the global spotlight and won her an Emmy. She reflects on her incredible year and her coming-out story.