Here are all the winners from the 2024 Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards, powered by Jaguar
Including Mawaan Rizwan, Nemo, Elton John, The Blessed Madonna and Lulu
The Legacy Award, supported by Virgin Atlantic – Sir Elton John
With ten UK number one songs, eight UK number one albums, five Grammys, two Oscars, an Emmy, and a Tony Award, Elton John’s achievements as one of the UK’s finest music artists feel almost limitless. Beyond music, he is a figurehead of the UK gay community. As an activist, his Elton John AIDs Foundation has raised over $600 million to support over 3,100 projects in 95 countries globally to end AIDS. But he is also no saint — and for that we love him. In this intimate interview, he talks candidly about the highs and lows of his life — from his struggles with addiction, relationships and his own self-image to how becoming a father transformed his world.
Person of the Year, supported by Virgin Atlantic – Nemo
If Laverne Cox on the cover of TIME was ‘the transgender tipping point’, then Swiss singer Nemo winning Eurovision 2024 should be ‘the non-binary code break’. Six months on, we catch up with a star at a pivotal moment in their life and career.
The Breakthrough Award – Tia Kofi
Tia Kofi may have come seventh on Drag Race UK series two, but she struck a chord with fans. After leaving the show, she powered her way to the top of the streaming charts, and bagged victory on Drag Race UK vs the World.
The Comedy Award – Mawaan Rizwan
Learning the importance of being authentic and truthful led to Mawaan Rizwan bringing his surreal creative vision to life in BAFTA-winning comedy series Juice.
The Inspiration Award – Esther Ghey – for Briana Ghey
When vulnerable transgender teenager Brianna Ghey was murdered in 2023, it sent shockwaves through the country. Today, her mother, Esther, is creating a lasting legacy for the daughter she loved and lost.
The Music Award – The Blessed Madonna
From curating Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia remix album to soundtracking lockdown with Fred again.., The Blessed Madonna is ready to reach a new peak with her debut album Godspeed. She talks surviving a recent cancer scare, celebrating her lesbian grandmother, and embracing her own queerness.
The TV Award – Lost Boys and Fairies
Touching on themes of mental health and party culture among the LGBTQ+ community, as
well as its central one of gay adoption, Lost Boys and Fairies explored new ground in its primetime BBC One slot earlier this year.
The Honorary Gay Award, supported by Jaguar – Lulu
We meet Scottish singing sensation Lulu at her tasteful London home — and guess who pops along for a good old-fashioned ‘in-conversation’ piece? Only Absolutely Fabulous comedy legend Jennifer Saunders…
The Sport Award – Cindy Ngamba
At this year’s OIympics, LGBTQ+ boxer Cindy Ngamba won the first-ever medal for the Refugee Olympic Team. The victory was particularly sweet for this born survivor, who has had to fight deportation back to her native Cameroon, where homosexuality is illegal.
The Ally Award – Kathy Sledge
As she wins The Ally Award, Kathy Sledge reflects on the seminal queer classic song ‘We Are Family’, working with Sir Elton and her incredible career.
The Icon Award – Vanessa Williams
Four decades into an impressive career at the apex of both the acting and music worlds, Vanessa Williams could teach us a thing or two about reinvention and resilience. From being “cunty” in groundbreaking Ugly Betty, to having dinner at Elton’s while they penned new tunes for current West End musical The Devil Wears Prada — in which she stars as spiky Miranda Priestly — Williams is the archetype of a showbiz legend. And with new music too, this girl keeps on kicking…
The Drag Award – Jimbo
With boundary pushing talent and now her very own circus show, Jimbo has steadfastly climbed her way to the very top of the drag world.
The Culture Award, supported by Jaguar – Jessica Gunning
Although she already had an impressive list of acting credits to her name — from the 2014 film Pride through to acting on stage with Cate Blanchett for the National Theatre — it was her role as Martha in Baby Reindeer that propelled Jessica Gunning into the global spotlight and won her an Emmy. She reflects on her incredible year and her coming-out story.
