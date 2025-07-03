Yungblud discusses his sexuality: ‘I am the pan man – I’m the f**king saucepan’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Yungblud has reflected on his pansexuality in a new cover interview with Attitude.

The ‘Zombie’ singer was unveiled as our cover star today, and will be named a Pride ICON award winner at tomorrow’s PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the Peninsula London.

To pre-order issue 365 of Attitude with Yungblud on the cover, click here.

(Image: Attitude/Tom Pallant)

In his interview, the star, known for songs like ‘I Was Made for Lovin’ You’ and ‘I Think I’m OKAY’, described himself as so pan that he’s, in fact, “the fucking saucepan.”

We’re here for this label!

“The hardest thing [is] to have my authenticity questioned” – Yungblud

“I am the pan man — I’m the fucking saucepan,’ the 27-year-old told us. “Because it’s the [label] that allows me to be who I am; it’s the one with the most room for manoeuvre. Do you know what I’m saying? I do feel like I am less insecure about it.”

The star furthermore addressed discourse around his sexual orientation, calling it a “fucking simmering pan” and adding “the hardest thing [is] to have my authenticity questioned, because I’ve only ever been myself.”

On the inclusive nature of his music festival, BludFest, Yungblud also added: “I think that’s what deserves the most credit, in terms of how many young people are allowed to feel safe in our space, or come out in our space, or really feel loved in our space.

(Image: Attitude/Tom Pallant)

“I think that’s what I feel most proud of when we talk about Pride.”

To read Yungblud’s Attitude cover interview in full, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.