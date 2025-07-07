Yungblud on how his ex Jessie Jo Stark helped him ‘navigate’ his pansexuality

Attitude cover boy Yungblud has revealed that his ex-partner Jessie Jo Stark helped him come to terms with his pansexuality.

Speaking in our cover interview, the ‘Zombie’ singer called the singer and actor, who he was in a three-year relationship with until their split last November, “the most five-dimensional person I’e ever met.”

(Image: Attitude/Tom Pallant)

He credits her with helping him to “navigate” his sexuality even though she is “completely straight”, adding that their breakup was a “me problem.”

“I needed time to go, ‘Dom, who are you, mate?'” – Yungblud

“I was so unhappy with myself — I didn’t love myself,” the star explains. “I was kind of putting that on her and blah blah blah, when it was my fault. I needed time to go, ‘Dom, who are you, mate? What do you want? Because you don’t know right now.’”

(Image: Attitude/Tom Pallant) (Image: Attitude/Tom Pallant)

The 27-year-old was unveiled as our cover star yesterday, and was today named a PRIDE ICON award winner at today’s PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards, supported by British Airways in London.

Elsewhere, Yungblud said of his sexuality: “I am the pan man — I’m the fucking saucepan. Because it’s the [label] that allows me to be who I am; it’s the one with the most room for manoeuvre.

“Do you know what I’m saying? I do feel like I am less insecure about it.”

To read Yungblud’s Attitude cover interview in full, check out issue 365 of Attitude magazine, available to order here, and alongside 15 years of back issues on the free Attitude app.