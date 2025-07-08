Yungblud on Freddie Mercury and David Bowie: ‘That’s when I knew I wanted to be a rock star’

Yungblud has opened up about the music legends who shaped his vision of what it means to be a rock star — namely, Freddie Mercury and David Bowie.

The ‘Zombie’ singer is our latest cover star, and just last week was acknowledged as a Pride ICON award winner at the PEUGEOT Attitude PRIDE Awards Europe 2025, supported by British Airways at the Peninsula London.

Speaking about his early inspiration, the artist — born Dominic Harrison — said that seeing Queen musical We Will Rock You in London cemented his dream.

“That’s when I knew I wanted to be a rock star” – Yungblud

In an interview with Attitude, the Attitude cover star said: “There was this big fucking statue of Freddie [Mercury] outside the theatre… That’s when I knew I wanted to be a rock star.”

The pansexual singer admitted his family had reservations, however: “They were almost like the grim reaper of people who didn’t make it in bands because they’d all come into the shop,” he says. “It was like: ‘You want to be a rock star? It’s fucking hard, son.’”

Drawing on this inspiration: “I always find inspiration in artists like that: you know, massive visionaries like Bowie, Madonna, Trent Reznor.”

“Because she is fearless and, like me, does not give a fuck about putting her head above the trench first and getting shot at,” said the singer on Madonna.

“All my life I looked at a fucking picture on the wall [and] I wanted to be that picture on the wall,” he explained.

“Everything I learnt from them was within me”

“For some people, I became that picture on the wall, and I realised that it never fucking had any answers,” he added. “I never met Freddie [Mercury], I never met Mick Jagger — well, I did eventually — but I never met Bowie. Everything I learnt from them was within me. The photograph was a mirror, and I really wanted to explore the thought process of why we give these people so much credit to our own lives.”

