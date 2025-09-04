Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord comes out as non-binary

Young Sheldon star Raegan Revord has come out as non-binary.

The 17-year-old actor shared the news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, revealing they use they/them pronouns.

Revord is best known for their role as Missy Cooper in the Big Bang Theory spin-off, appearing alongside Jim Parsons. The series came to an end in May 2024.

“Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you” – Raegan Revord on seeing celebrities come out as non-binary

Reflecting on their experience, Revord said, “It’s so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as non-binary or queer or anything, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you.’ And now it’s so crazy to have that experience where I’m now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who’s like, ‘Oh my God, I see myself in you.'”

Fans had first noticed hints of Revord’s preferred pronouns changing on social media earlier this year, in January.

Since appearing in the sitcom the actor has released their debut young adult rom-com novel, Rules for Fake Girlfriends, on September 2.

“Welcome to the non-binary community, Raegan” – One fan commented congratulating Revord on their debut novel

Fans flooded the comment section with support for the young star’s success and coming out: “Welcome to the non-binary community, Raegan, and congratulations on your book release.”

Girl Meets World actor August Maturo also showed support for his fellow young actor: “So proud of you!”

The story follows Avery Blackwell, who travels to her late mother’s alma mater in Brighton, England, to solve a scavenger hunt her mother left behind. While there, she enters a fake relationship with a local girl, Charlie, to help her navigate personal challenges.

“They know the struggles I went through” – Revord on the Young Sheldon‘s casts support

Ahead of their book launch in Los Angeles, Revord spoke to People about inviting the Young Sheldon cast to see it’s debut: “They saw me go through the whole [writing] process over the two years when I was on set,” they said.

Adding: “They know the struggles I went through. They’re very involved in it.”

In an interview with Woman’s World, Revord emphasised that the book explores personal growth as much as romance. “At the very beginning of the book, she’s not the most confident person. She’s never dated anyone before, she’s unsure about what career path she wants to follow and she’s not sure if moving to England is the right move.”

They elaborated: “By the end of the book, she’s very confident, she knows what she wants to do and she trusts in herself.”

With both a new chapter in their personal life and a career, Revord is stepping into 2025 as a non-binary role model for young aspiring writers and actors alike.