Jim Parsons calls Trump administration’s decision to close LGBTQ+ crisis line ‘criminal’

Actor Jim Parsons, best known for his role as Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, is the latest celebrity to speak out against the recent termination of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline’s for LGBTQ+ youth.

In an interview with MSNBC’s The Weekend on Sunday (20 July), Parsons called the decision by the Trump administration “quite literally criminal.”

“It’s one of those decisions where there’s just no good reason for it,” Parsons said. “No matter what justification is given, it’s never going to be acceptable.”

He now joins a growing list of celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Pedro Pasca and Christina Aguilera, who have condemned the administration’s decision.

Prior to the extinction of the service all three were part of a long list of well known names who signed an open letter urging the US government to reverse course and continue funding vital mental health services for LGBTQ+ young people.

Ellen DeGeneres has also addressed the matter on social media, sharing a statement from the Trevor Project that reads: “Even in morning, we carry hope. Hope that we can still build and fiercely protect, the world that queer and young people deserve. A world where you are safe. Celebrated. Free. We will not stop fighting for that world. Not now. Not ever.”

“What kind of person would do this?” – Ellen DeGeneres

DeGeneres added in a caption: “I helped launch the Trevor Project over 30 years ago. What kind of person would do this?”

The shutdown of the specialised hotline has sparked widespread backlash from advocates, among them Cheryl Greene, Senior Director of Welcoming Schools, a programme of the Human Rights Campaign that equips educators to create safe, inclusive environments for LGBTQ+ students.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude last week, she said: “Eliminating 988 could have a profound impact on LGBTQ+ youth and trans and non-binary youth in particular.

“Removing the option to connect directly with counsellors trained in LGBTQ+ issues risks forcing vulnerable youth to use generalist services that may lack essential cultural understanding these youth need in times of crisis.”

If you or someone you know is struggling, The Trevor Project continues to provide 24/7 support at www.thetrevorproject.org or by texting “START” to 678-678.

And for more information and support, please contact Samaritans on 116 123 or LGBT Switchboard on 0800 0119100.