Troye Sivan makes secret Instagram account public amid new music speculation

Troye Sivan has made his secret Instagram account public, sharing previously private images with his 15 million Instagram followers.

The Australian singer’s finsta (fake Instagram) is under the name Royeriban, with its first post dated 25 April 2026.

By making his side Instagram account public, Sivan has only fuelled further speculation that he is preparing to release new music.

Troye Sivan sparks new music speculation with picture in lace thong

Just this week, the former Attitude cover star sent fans wild with a new social media post in which he was dressed in nothing but a lace thong and a leather trench coat.

Captioning the post with a single word, “Soon”, the comments were flooded with rumours of new music and thirsty praise.

However, Sivan’s fans are now wondering whether the announcement earlier this week was actually a countdown to his fake Instagram account becoming public.

“diva was this the soon,” wrote one fan. Others pressed him for more album information. “where is the album,” commented another.

Sivan teases upcoming music video

So far, Sivan has released three full-length studio albums, with fans expecting a fourth to arrive in the near future.

In another social media carousel posted to Instagram on 26 June, Sivan posed in a dance studio with two dancers behind him. In the caption, he shared a video camera emoji alongside a whispering face emoji, teasing a potential music video.

Could fans expect more music promotion via his newly public side account? Stay tuned and find out. We definitely will be.