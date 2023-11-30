Troye Sivan announces Something to Give Each Other Tour for 2024

We think there’ll be a… ‘Rush’ with this news – Troye Sivan has announced he will be going on tour in 2024.

The ‘One of Your Girls’ singer made the announcement on Thursday (30 November) The Australian star will kick off his Something to Give Each Other tour on 29 May 2024 at Lisbon’s Coliseu dos Recreios.

He will then tour across Europe visiting Sweden, Denmark, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, Netherlands, Scotland, and Ireland.

Sivan will wrap things up in the UK with performances in Manchester, Glasgow, London, and Birmingham. More tour dates will be announced soon.

Posting on Instagram Sivan said he was so “nervous” to announce the tour.

“When we wrote Something To Give Each Other we wrote it as a live show,” he said. “I want this to be the pop show. It has to be the party. It has to be the best night of your life, the best night of my life.”



Sivan’s debut single from the album of the same name, ‘Rush,’ garnered two Grammy nominations. Sivan also took home 4 ARIA Awards including Best Solo Artist and Song of the Year for ‘Rush’.

So far the album, Something to Give Each Other, has garnered 650 Million album streams since its release. It debuted at #3 in the Netherlands, #4 in the UK, and #9 in Germany.



Tickets go on general on sale beginning Friday 8 December at 9am local time and will be available here. There will also be VIP packages available as well.

Wednesday 29 May: Lisbon, Portugal – Coliseu dos Recreios

Friday 31 May: Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound*

Wednesday 5 June: Stockholm, Sweden – Hovet

Thursday 6 – Saturday 8 June: Aarhus, Denmark – NorthSide Festival*

Sunday 9 June: Prague, Czech Republic – Sportovní hala Fortuna

Tuesday 11 June: Berlin, Germany – Velodrom

Wednesday 12 June: Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle

Friday 14 June: Munich, Germany – Zenith

Saturday 15 June: Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall

Monday 17 June: Frankfurt, Germany – myticket Jahrhunderthalle

Tuesday 18 June: Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Thursday 20 June: Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

Saturday 22 June: Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Sunday 23 June: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Tuesday 25 June: Dublin – Ireland 3Arena

Thursday 27 June: London, UK – OVO Arena Wembley

Friday 28 June: Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

*Festival appearance