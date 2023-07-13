Never got into Berghain? Watching Troye Sivan’s new music video for ‘Rush’ might, then, have to suffice.

Life’s clearly a party for the 28-year-old, who shared the Berlin-based and not entirely safe for work footage for the dance track earlier today.

The eye-popping and super queer clip shows Troye and a group of friends engaged in inebriated revelry, and features bare backsides, pole dancing, urination, plus plenty of gay kisses.

Elsewhere, Troye dons a dress and engages in some pretty gymnastic-looking beer-drinking. As you do. Are the sweating, writing bodies giving anyone else ‘I’m a Slave 4 U’ by Britney vibes?

“I just love people, and I love community, and sex” – Troye Sivan

In a recent interview with GQ, Troye described the song – said to be inspired by clubbing on Melbourne’s Smith Street, with its name a nod to the famous brand of poppers – as “definitely the most dancey, the most unapologetic club [song], [inspired by] all of the experiences that I’ve had over the last two and a half years.”

Speaking about the aftermath his split from ex Jacob Bixenman in 2019, the star also told the outlet: “I had come from such a serious relationship and didn’t place much value on other forms of intimacy. Then, over time, I started to realise that I just love people, and I love community, and sex.”

Troye’s last album, called Bloom, was released in 2018 to positive reviews.

The 28-year-old’s return to music follows his appearance in controversial TV show The Idol. (“It’s a TV show,” Troye told GQ. “People can hate it, people can love it. I really don’t mind.”)



The five-part HBO series starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd was released earlier this year to highly negative reviews.