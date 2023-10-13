Troye Sivan drags up and gives Ross Lynch a lap dance in ‘One of Your Girls’ music video

Troye Sivan gets into some slinky drag looks for his latest track and then gives Ross Lynch a lap dance and we love it!

‘One of Your Girls’ is from Troye’s new album, Something To Give Each Other which is out now.

The video for the new song initially sees the ‘Rush’ singer singing to camera in black and white. As it gets to the chorus it changes into color as Troye sings ‘Give me a call if you ever feel lonely/I’ll be like one of your girls or your homies.’

Troye can be seen in two sexy looks before giving a semi-nude Ross Lynch a lap dance in a third look. Before the video comes to an end he dons another outfit, this time very Britney-esque.

It’s the latest in a line of sexy videos from Troye ahead of the release of his new album. ‘Rush’ saw the singer and friends enjoying an inebriated revelry, and featured bare backsides, pole dancing, urination, plus plenty of gay kisses.

Then in ‘Got Me Started’ Troye was seen dancing around Bangkok visiting a bathhouse at one point.

The album cover for Something to Give Each Other by Troye Sivan (Image: Polydor Records)

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ Troye revealed that Something to Give Each Other was inspired by a hook-up.

Of the encounter, Sivan said: “We were lying in bed and he was like, ‘This is one of life’s greatest pleasures, connecting with people in this way.’”

Sivan continued: “Obviously the hook-up is fun, but he’s like, ‘Even if I never see you again, we get to have this really special moment together.’”

Something to Give Each Other is available to stream and download now.