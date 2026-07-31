Troye Sivan fans think an Addison Rae collab is coming amid new music promo

Troye Sivan and Addison Rae have sparked collaboration rumours after the Australian singer shared pictures of the pair on his not-so-secret Instagram account.

Sivan has recently confirmed that new music is on its way by sharing a text message conversation about changing the order of his tracklist.

“Just confirming it’s too late to switch two songs in the tracklist order, right?” Sivan wrote, captioning the post: “It wasn’t too late!!”

Troye Sivan and Addison Rae pose in wigs

In new images uploaded to his recently made-public finsta (fake Instagram account), the music duo posed in a selection of different wigs, with Sivan sporting a Marie Antoinette-inspired updo, whilst Rae donned a red bouffant and a gold tinsel hairstyle.

Sivan captioned the post: “Addison has a star power that she can’t contain!”, causing fans to flood the comments with collaboration speculation.

“Oh so she’s on your album? Thank god,” wrote one. “Okay. Collab. Thanks,” penned another. “We’re ready for the collab,” commented a third.

Sivan updates website amid new music hype

This week, Sivan updated his website, unveiling a new image of himself and a sign-up page that fans believe is for the pre-order of his anticipated new album.

When users first visit the site, they are greeted by a striking picture of the singer sporting avant-garde makeup that serves strong glam rock realness.

Clicking past Sivan’s portrait, fans are met with three ornate letters – LJB or LTB – above a sign-up button.

Upon signing up to what remains a mystery, fans receive a pop-up message from Sivan reading: “Stay tuned.”

When is Sivan coming out with new music?

Sivan has yet to announce the release date of his upcoming album, although fans expect that signing up via his website will provide them with more information about his new music.