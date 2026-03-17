Tom Daley announces Game of Wool will return for series 2 

Tom Daley has confirmed that a second series of Game of Wool has been commissioned by Channel 4 following the success of its first season last year.

The former Olympic champion is set to reprise his hosting role, as 10 crafters compete to become the UK’s next TV knitting champion.

Produced by Hello Halo, knitting enthusiasts gather in the Scottish countryside to take on a variety of crafting competitions, in a bid to impress judges Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell.

“I have some exciting news to share” – Tom Daley announcing Game of Wool series 2

Daley announced the news in an Instagram Reel posted to his page yesterday (16 March). “I have some exciting news to share,” he said.

“Game of Wool is officially coming back for a second series, and I cannot wait to be back in the Yarn Barn with a new, incredible cast of incredible knitters.

“Now, if that is you, and you want to apply to be on the second series of Game of Wool, all you have to do is head over to the Game of Wool website or Game of Wool Instagram.”

“It’s been amazing to see so many people inspired to pick up their needles” – Daley on Game of Wool series 1

In a statement via the official Channel 4 website, Daley said he was excited to meet a new group of knitters and inspired by the response to the first series.

“I was blown away by the response to the first series of Game of Wool. Knitting is such a creative and joyful craft, and it’s been amazing to see so many people inspired to pick up their needles,” he said.

After Daley officially announced his retirement from Olympic diving in August 2024, the former Attitude cover star started his own business, Made With Love, selling knitted clothing and accessories.

When is Game of Wool returning to Channel 4?

To accompany the series launch in November last year, the Game of Wool host launched his own social media mini-series, The Knit Check, where he spotlighted different knitted works by alternative creators as well as his own.

Game of Wool will return to Channel 4 this autumn, with a new line-up of knitters, bigger challenges and a host of special guests joining throughout the series.

Casting for Game of Wool Series 2 is now open via their official website. Previous episodes are available on the Channel 4 website.