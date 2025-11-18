Tom Daley shows off self knitted speedos whilst promoting new TV series Game of Wool

Tom Daley promoted his new TV series Game of Wool with a photo of himself in self-knitted speedos, following the third week of the Channel 4 competition hitting screens last Sunday (16 November).

The new amateur knitting competition, featuring judges Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell and hosted by Daley, sees 10 crafters compete to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion.

To accompany the series, the Olympic diver–turned–fashionista has launched his own social media mini-series, The Knit Check, where he spotlights different creators’ knitted works as well as his own.

“It’s a picture of me in my trunks” – Tom Daley wearing one of his Game of Wool series outfits

In his most recent clip, he wore one of his “absolute favourites,” a co-ord by Boy Kloves, a Los Angeles–based luxury clothing brand.

“This is a piece made by Boy Kloves, who is a recent graduate from Central Saint Martins. It’s a picture of me in my trunks, but knitted onto a little co-ord situation,” he said.

Wearing a flattering hot-pink-and-black trompe-l’œil body-print sleeveless top with matching trousers, the crotch was blacked out to replicate the Celebrity Traitors star’s swimming gear.

“It’s fully hand-knit, all the way through, so it’s got intarsia running all the way through it – all these different colours. You’ve got a little bit of open on this side,” he continued, showing off his bare torso.

“I absolutely love this piece” – Daley on his co-ord by Boy Kloves

“I absolutely love this piece. It’s actually one of my favourites from the whole series,” he said. “I just think it’s so cool to show what you can do in knitwear.”

Showing off the outfit, he quipped, “Here’s me, in me.” He also showed off his Olympian physique in a photo of himself at the beach in “trunks by me.”

Appearing on The Celebrity Traitors UK as a Faithful, Daley’s time was short, but he still made a splash after going viral for his side-eye to Kate Garraway when she exaggerated the word “flabbergasted” in episode two.

Daley was murdered by Alan Carr in The Celebrity Traitors UK

The Game of Wool host went home in episode three after being “murdered” by traitor Alan Carr, who later won the series, earning the full £87,500 cash prize for the children’s charity Neuroblastoma UK.

Game Of Wool features a variety of talent, including:



Holger (55, London)

Gordon (47, East Ayrshire)

Lydia (32, Hertfordshire)

Dipti (42, Nottingham)

Tracy (63, London)

Ailsa (30, North Ayrshire)

Meadow (18, Belfast)

Isaac (23, Milton Keynes)

Simon (42, Kent)

Stephanie (65, Derby)

Game of Wool airs on Sundays at 8pm on Channel 4. All previous episodes are available to watch now on the official Channel 4 website.