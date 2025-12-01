The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman share a kiss at basketball game

The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Christopher Briney and Sean Kaufman shared a playful kiss while attending a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in a kiss-cam moment.

The moment happened when the arena camera focused on the stars. Kaufman grabbed Christopher’s face and smooched him on the lips, leaving Briney in tears of laughter.

In a nod to Briney’s character on the series, Conrad Fisher, the Knicks’s social media account posted the clip with playful captions like, “Belly, you have some competition,” and, “Everyone is team Conrad.”

“Amazing – make the men in these comments uncomfortable” – one user commented in support of The Summer I Turned Pretty kiss

The Summer I Turned Pretty fans and some basketball watchers went head-to-head in the comments. “Don’t ever post this again please,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Ayo, can we post basketball? What the fuck are we doing?” another wrote. Whilst others were more supportive, writing, “This is so iconic! Post more of this!” and, “Amazing – make the men in these comments uncomfortable.”

The actors, known for the Prime Video series following Belly Conklin – played by Lola Tung – as she navigates a romance between two brothers, have their own bromance that has continued even after filming wrapped in 2024.

Just last weekend, they attended the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix with their significant others. Briney has been in a relationship with actress-singer Isabel Machado since 2021, and Kaufman is rumoured to be dating Summer I Turned Pretty co-star Minnie Mills.

“I’m definitely open to doing more stories in the universe” – The Summer I Turned Pretty creator Jenny Han on the series making a return

The third season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, released in 2025, was confirmed as the final season, as that is where the book trilogy by Jenny Han ends.

That said, creator Han has not completely ruled out additional content, such as spin-offs. In interviews, she has suggested that there could be more stories beyond the main arc, depending on what feels right.

In an interview with the LA Times, she said: “I’m definitely open to doing more stories in the universe. It’s just that I want to figure out what the story is that I feel so compelled to tell that I’m willing to spend the next few years throwing my whole body into it.”

On the cast returning, she added: “I love working with this group of people and I love working with Jenny.”

It was announced earlier this year that Kaufman will star in the upcoming supernatural horror film Other Mummy, alongside Jessica Chastain, Jay Duplass and Dichen Lachman. The film is based on the book Incidents Around the House by Bird Box’s Josh Malerman and is slated for release in October 2026.

Subscribe to Attitude print, download the Attitude app, and follow us on Apple News+. Plus: find us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.