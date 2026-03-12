Sugababes’s Mutya Buena and Siobhan Donaghy open up about trans loved ones and the importance of education (EXCLUSIVE)

Lighting up the stage at Trans Mission Live at OVO Arena Wembley last night (11 March), the Sugababes reaffirmed their support for the trans community.

Ahead of the charity event, members Siobhán Donaghy and Mutya Buena spoke about their personal connections to the trans community, highlighting the importance of education and understanding.

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Donaghy spoke about a family friend from the younger generation whose story she found particularly moving.

“Their parents supported them and what an incredibly difficult transition it is” – Sugababes’s Siobhán Donaghy on the trans journey

“Someone of the younger generation. I sort of don’t want to name them, but it was a family member’s best friend,” she began.

“It was really interesting to hear about how their parents supported them and what an incredibly difficult transition it is – not that it was, but that it is,” Donaghy added.

“To see so much love around them, and to know that it is possible to simply support people and it not be anything more than that,” she concluded.

Buena also spoke about a relative who is currently transitioning, adding that her family has continued to support her throughout the journey.

“I think she has so much support from my family, here and in the Philippines” – Mutya Buena on her trans cousin

“To be honest, my cousin is transitioning at the moment. And she looks amazing,” Buena said. “I think she has so much support from my family, here and in the Philippines… the love is there.”

Their comments come amid ongoing political debate surrounding trans rights in the UK, from discussions around the Cass Review, which examined access to puberty blockers for trans people under 16, to NHS England pausing new prescriptions of cross-sex hormones for 16 and 17-year-old trans youth.

Despite this, the Sugababes remain hopeful for the future of trans rights. “I think there’s definitely hope,” Donaghy said.

“I think that’s at the heart of what is needed” – Siobhán on the importance of education and understanding

“I think there’s so much more awareness now, and people are speaking out and becoming more educated. I think that’s at the heart of what is needed,” she added.

“Because there’s nothing for people to be frightened of. We just need to show support and get behind people… show some more love.”

Trans Mission was a star-studded event organised by the team behind Mighty Hoopla and former Attitude cover star Olly Alexander, with nearly 10,000 people in attendance.

All donations made via the event’s official website will be split between trans charities Not A Phase and the Good Law Project.