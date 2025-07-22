Sam Smith teases their return to music: ‘To Be Free. Sign up’

Sam Smith has teased new music across Instagram and TikTok this week, sharing a short studio clip that has fans buzzing for his return.

In the video captioned “To Be Free. Sign up.” The GRAMMY-winning, non-binary artist can be seen singing in the studio, offering a glimpse into what appears to be their latest project in the works.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One commented, “This song about to go platinum in my house.”

“Some of that old school Sam”

While another said it was nostalgic to Sam’s older hits nodding to Sam’s debut album In the Lonely Hour, which launched their global career in 2014: “Finally some of that old school Sam I fell in love with way back in 2014!”

The musician also shared another recent video with the caption:

“Pray your heart be lighter,

Brave and free like mine,

Floating like a feather,

Hope waits down the line.”

This tease comes three weeks after they first posted a clip showing themselves hard at work in the studio, hinting that new music could be coming sooner than expected.

Sam’s last release, ‘Love Is a Stillness’ in February, revealed a more emotional and introspective side to their music, marking a shift from the bold ‘Unholy’ era of 2024.

Now, with a caption reading “Summer ’25,” fans are eagerly awaiting for whats next, anticipating the arrival and continuation of Sam’s teased new era.