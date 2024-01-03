Drag Race: RuPaul reminds season 16 queens of stakes in preview clip

The premiere of the sixteenth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race is just days away now and there’s a preview clip to satiate those appetites.

The new series will return to WOW Presents Plus in the UK on Saturday 6 January 2024 with Untucked following afterward.

14 queens will battle it out to take home the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a whopping cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App.

Following the example of recent US seasons, the premiere of Drag Race season 16 will be in two parts. Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Q, Sapphira Cristál, and Xunami Muse enter the werkroom in the very first episode. And we see these queens in a preview clip released on YouTube.

“From this moment on, you will forever be one of my girls”

The clip starts with the Drag Race queens getting their first RuMail, which alerts the queens to the split-premiere. After a short message from Mama Ru, the drag legend appears in full “train conductor” eleganza.

Mama Ru welcomes the queens and reminds them, “From this moment on, you will forever be one of my girls.” She also poses the challenge for the new batch of queens to spread their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent around the world.

Mama Ru also warns her girls that “several many twists, turns, tantrums, and tiaras lie ahead,” but also reminds them of the potential rewards. As well as the “gagworthy” $200,000 prize, the Drag Race winner will also receive a year’s supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics.

The queens are then set their first challenge where they must “pose the house down.”

We first met the queens of Drag Race season 16 in early December. Joining the above-named queens will be Geneva Karr, Hershi Liqcour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, and Plasma. Some of the Drag Race guest judges have also been ru-vealed and they are dazzling indeed. Among them is Buffy star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Oscar-winner Charlize Theron.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on Saturday 6 January 2024.