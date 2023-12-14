RuPaul’s Drag Race reveals guest judge line-up for season 16, from Charlize Theron to Sarah Michelle Gellar
Gag on this
RuPaul’s Drag Race has revealed its full line-up of guest judges for season 16, including Oscar-winner Charlize Theron and Buffy the Vampire Slayer legend Sarah Michelle Gellar.
Supermodel Kaia Gerber and Fire Island‘s Joel Kim Booster are also among the A-list names set to take a seat alongside Ru, Michelle Visage and the gang.
Joining Mad Max: Fury Road actor Theron for the two-episode premiere, dropping next month, is pop star Becky G, known for hits like ‘Shower’ and ‘MAMIII’.
Journalist Ronan Farrow and the band Icona Pop are also set to make appearances.
Drag Race production company World of Wonder today also release a new teaser video of the season, which you can watch above.
The full list of guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16
Adam Shankman
Becky G
Icona Pop
Isaac Mizrahi
Jamal Sims
Joel Kim Booster
Kaia Gerber
Kelsea Ballerini
Kyra Sedgwick
Law Roach
Mayan Lopez
Ronan Farrow
Sarah Michelle Gellar
The previously announced cast of queens include Amanda Tori Meating (Los Angeles, CA), Dawn (Brooklyn, NY), Geneva Karr (Brownsville, TX), Hershii Liqcour-Jeté (Los Angeles, CA), Megami (Brooklyn, NY), Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige (Miami, FL), Mirage (Las Vegas, NV), Morphine Love Dion (Miami, FL),Nymphia Wind (Taiwan/NY), Plane Jane (Boston, MA), Plasma(New York, NY), Q (Kansas City, MO), Sapphira Cristál (Philadelphia, PA), and Xunami Muse (New York, NY).
RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK from Saturday 6 January 2024, followed by brand new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked.