RuPaul’s Drag Race: Meet the queens of season 16

Start your engines! Less than a week after the climax of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series 5 World of Wonder (WOW) has ru-vealed the queens of the US’ season 16.

We were wondering where our next Drag Race fix was coming from!

The new series will return to WOW Presents Plus in the UK from Saturday 6 January 2024 (with 90-minute episodes, you’ll be pleased to hear!) Of course, Untucked will premiere immediately afterward.

14 queens will battle it out to take home the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar and a cash prize of $200,000, served by Cash App.

The queens of Drag Race S16 are Amanda Tori Meating, Dawn, Geneva Karr, Hershi Liqcour-Jeté, Megami, Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, Mirage, Morphine Love Dion, Nymphia Wind, Plane Jane, Plasma, Q, Sapphira Cristál, Xunami Muse.

This series marks the 15th anniversary of the Drag Race franchise, which first premiered in 2009.

The premiere will be split into two episodes with the iconic talent show challenge being split into two themes: MTV’s Spring Break and the Queen Choice Awards.

WOW has already ru-vealed a “gag-worthy twist” in the Drag Race premiere. The queens will have to rank one another on their performances to determine the tops and bottoms. Gag indeed!

Find out more about the queens of S16 below.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the UK on Saturday 6 January 2024. Brand new episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked will air immediately afterward.