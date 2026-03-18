RuPaul goes viral with resurfaced photo as thirsty fans compare him to OnlyFans star Rhyheim Shabazz

A resurfaced photo of RuPaul out of drag is sending fans into a frenzy online.

The image of the RuPaul’s Drag Race host prompted users to praise his dashing looks, comparing him to OnlyFans star Rhyheim Shabazz.

Shabazz responded to the online buzz, posting on X (NSFW warning): “lol, why was he literally in my dream last night”.

“So now she tryna be the trade of the season” – one user quipping under the image of RuPaul out of drag

The GayVN Award winner’s reply sent fans into a meltdown, sparking a flurry of RuPaul memes and hilarious comments.

“Maybe it’s a manifestation of something. He needs you as part of the judging panel for an episode,” one user quipped. “Oh so now she trying to be the trade of the season,” a second wrote.

“Giving masc 4 masc femme bottom queen mother,” another fan commented. “That’s not Momma Ru, that is Daddy Ru,” a fourth added.

“Get out of my face lmfao” – RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kandy Muse replying to the photo of RuPaul and Rhyheim Shabazz

lol why was he literally in my dream last night 🫠 — Rhyheim (@RhyheimX) March 17, 2026

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars chimed in, including Kandy Muse, penning to Instagram: “Get out of my face lmfao.”

Ru has spearheaded LGBTQ+ representation on national TV since the Drag Race franchise first aired in 2009. Proving such a success, it now has over 15 distinct international adaptations, plus numerous spin-offs.

One of which is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Series 3, which aired its season finale last night (17 March) on BBC iPlayer.