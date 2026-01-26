The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World take Attitude’s camp-defining test, but who will take home the crown? (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World take charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to a whole new level. From Britney Spears cults to where you’ll find Germany’s biggest sausages, and exactly how one of our queens plans to escape Stranger Things villain Vecna… RuPaul’s got another thing coming. Attitude has put them through the ultimate camp-defining test. Consider this our drag-fuelled twist on the iconic She’s Got Attitude: Drag Queens Got Attitude.

Serena Morena, Drag Race Mexico Series 1

How spicy would you rate yourself?

I’m totally a spicy girl, you know? Because if I don’t bring the spicy energy, people don’t enjoy it or won’t know that I’m Mexican. I remember asking for spicy sauce because in London the food is just not spicy enough.

If you were a Mexican dish, what would you be and why?

Pozole. Because it’s so delicious – you always remember how good it is – and at the same time, maybe it causes you diarrhoea, but you enjoy it anyway.

What is your favourite line from any Drag Race season?

“Not today, Satan. Not today!”

Serena is bound to set the RuPaul’s Drag Race stage on fire: 7/10

Melinda Verga, Canada’s Drag Race Series 4

Canadians are known for being exceptionally kind, does your drag live up to that stereotype?

Very much so. During my regular season (on Canada’s Drag Race) I did my best to make sure that everyone around me was happy and succeeding. Of course, in a competition that’s not always possible.

How long does it take you to get ready in drag?

Anywhere between 1.5 to 3 hours! Often enough my makeup actually looks better when I’m a bit rushed. It doesn’t make me second-guess every stroke and every puff I put on my mug.

What has been your most wild night out in drag?

In drag? Pfffft. Nothing comes to mind, really, as I am what? A professional! Mike (me out of drag), on the other hand, is something else. Pretty special, if I’m being honest. There might be a video of me on Instagram screeching “WITH GRATITUDE!” pissed out of my mind on the streets of Calgary, Alberta at 2:30 am.

Will Melinda bring that congeniality to the world stage, or will she unleash the chaos-out-of-drag energy? 8/10

Gawdland, Drag Race Thailand Series 3

What is your biggest asset?

As you guys can see, my personality is to the fullest. It’s 100… no, it’s 200% all the time.

Would you say you’re more of a RuPaul or a Michelle Visage?

RuPaul. I love my mama. I’ve met RuPaul more than Michelle, so I’m vibing with my mama Ru.

How was it coming to the UK?

It was freezing cold. My Invisalign literally broke because it’s too cold. Now I have nothing to wear to protect my teeth.

Will Gawdland be able to heat up the UK stage with her Thai charm? 5/10

Only Naomy, Drag Race Germany Series 1

What about you relates most to Naomi Campbell?

Can I be honest? Probably nothing. I know I borrowed the name, but that’s very much in awe. Well, she wears a lot of mini dresses… I did on my season. I stopped doing it because it didn’t really play out that well for me. Though I do take on the cunty “you’ll never be on my level” attitude.

What do you know about Germany’s history of sausages?

Let me tell you, nobody’s eating… well, there are people… oh my God, it’s true, people are eating a lot of sausages in Germany. I don’t eat them. I stick with Nando’s. Give me chicken.

Where are the biggest sausages in Germany?

Bavaria, 100%. They have huge, huge sausages. I’ve been there once or twice.

Attitude can’t wait to see Naomy grill the competition: 9/10

Minty Fresh, Drag Race Philippines Series 1

Imelda Marcos is famous for her shoe collection. What collection would you like to be famous for?

Nude lipsticks. I have a lot, and I only use about three of them – but I have a lot.

Who has better breath, you or Sminty Drop?

I want to say me. I hope. But my name’s not about my breath, so…

What is your go-to Ariana Grande song to lip sync to?

“Oh, Break Free.” You can’t imagine how many times I’ve performed that song after Ariana posted it. I’m so tired of it!

Minty is looking for ‘7 Rings‘, 700 nude lipsticks, and the Queen of the Mother Tucking World title: 5/10

Mariah Balenciaga, RuPaul’s Drag Race USA Series 3

How would you describe Mariah’s signature mug?

My makeup varies to my mood, but overall, exaggerated sensuality. You will see and feel its effects from across the room.

If you were the leader of a cult what would it be called?

The cult of #Unbothered and I’m the queen bitch of unbothered!

Do you believe in age before beauty?

Youth is not and accomplishment. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a lovely time. I believe real beautiful comes from experiences lived, lives you’ve touched, the relationships one has cultivated, the lessons I’ve learned & those things come with time.

Mariah serving personality in every sense of the word, and we are “sensually” here for it: 9/10

Gabriel Fontana Teixeira, Drag Race Sweden Series 1

What is your biggest asset?

Oh my God, I am the Hannah Montana of drag. I represent Brazil and Sweden – I bring the best of both worlds. Are you ready for that? Can the world handle it?

If you were the leader of a cult, what would it be called?

I’m Britney Spears’ biggest fan, and I was one of the starters of the hashtag free Britney, which people consider to be a cult. So I’d create a hashtag that would go viral. The cult of… something in Swedish. The cult of the Hoorur. The cult of the whores.

Who is the most famous person in your phone book?

I think it has to be Lil Wayne, the rapper. I was working a labour job and Lil Wayne was performing at one of the events, and I got to meet him. I was a big fan of ‘Lollipop’, all the iconic songs. We’ve got a couple.

Bringing the carnival to the world stage – it’s Miss Gabriel Fontana Teixeira: 10/10

Sminty Drop, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 4

Are you more of a Kate Moss or a Gigi Hadid?

I’d say I’m more of a Kate… Butch! No, joking. I’d say Kate Moss. I’ve got more of that grungy energy. But sometimes I like feeling like a pretty little girl, like Gigi Hadid. I’m also kind of Kristen McMenamy as well: chaos, cheekbones, and falling all over the place.

There’s a Sminty and a Minty in this year’s competition – but who has better breath?

Me, for sure. I was chewing gum the whole time. I was double-dosing on gum and Red Bull. It was a menthol concoction in my mouth. You can’t have dog breath when you’re going out on the town.

What would be dressed on a Sminty Drop mannequin?

A bikini top, obviously. I’ve got one on right now. I honestly started the wave of younger queens going out in long human hair and bikinis. A human-hair wig, massive heels, a huge fur coat or something… and some stockings.

Dropping the mic louder than Kate Moss in the early 2000s, Sminty Drop is Attitude on LEGS: 8/10

Kate Butch, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 5

Who would absolutely flop at Celebrity Mastermind out of this year’s cast?

All of them, absolutely all of them. Zahirah would do amazingly. She’s Drag Race Wiki personified. I think she updates it herself. Naomy loves to ask questions rather than answer them, so she’s the one I’d worry about.

What Kate Bush song best describes you?

There are so many. I love ‘Experiment IV’ because it’s got Dawn French in the video. She works for the government, she’s in a lab coat, and she’s trying to kill people. That’s me to a T.

What RuPaul song would help you escape Vecna in the Upside Down?

‘Hustle That Cat’. I think it was number four on my Spotify Wrapped last year… no, actually, I said it was number one. A little strut down the street in your headphones – stunning.

With charisma butcher than the hunkiest men in Attitude Uncut, Kate Butch is bound to turn RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World upside down: 8/10

Zahirah Zapanta, RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Series 6

Imelda Marcos is famous for her shoe collection – what collection would you like to be famous for?

Probably Bratz dolls, or figures – action figures and stuff like that. I’ve got Power Rangers, Bratz dolls – things that really inspire my drag. So who knows, maybe the encapsulation of Zahirah will be seen this season.

What’s something you’re shocked you got away with in drag?

Stealing everything. I’m not saying I stole anything this season, but on my original season, I stole everything. I may or may not have come home with a sewing machine… I cannot confirm nor deny that.

Finish this sentence: I should not be allowed to…

I should not be allowed to calm anybody down from the cast.

She’s already got her own catchphrase, so we don’t need to remind you – it’s Zahirahhh: 7/10

The winner crowned as our Drag Queens Got Attitude superstar is…

Gabriel Fontana Teixeira (Image: BBC)

Gabriel Fontana Teixeira from Drag Race Sweden Series 1, scoring a 10/10 on the She’s Got Attitude campometer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World Series 3 premieres on BBC iPlayer on 27 January 2026.

