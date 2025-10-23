Róisín Murphy says being trans and non-binary was ‘never real’ as she shares disputed statistics

Róisín Murphy has reignited controversy after sharing a transphobic post to social media, despite previously promising to withhold from doing so.

The Irish singer shared a chart claiming the proportion of 18-to-22-year-olds identifying as trans or non-binary has fallen significantly in recent years. Citing data from Tufts University’s Cooperative Election Study, she wrote on X: “It was never real. Terribly sad though. Absolute havoc wreaked on children, families and society.”

The dataset, which has been circulated by right-wing outlets including Fox News, covers surveys conducted between 2021 and 2024. Researchers have cautioned against interpreting it as evidence of a decline in trans identity.

Róisín Murphy’s stance on gender identity has caused repeated controversy

San Diego State University psychology professor Jean Twenge, who analysed the figures, told the U.S. news channel that social pressures could be skewing the results.

“One possibility is changes in acceptance; as acceptance increased, more young adults identified as transgender and/or were willing to identify as transgender in a survey,” she said. “When acceptance declined, identifying as transgender (or at least identifying as transgender on a survey) declined.”

It was never real. Terribly sad though. Absolute havoc wreaked on children, families and society. pic.twitter.com/ULx4QT20ww — Róisín Murphy (@roisinmurphy) October 21, 2025

Murphy’s stance on gender identity has caused repeated controversy. In 2023, ahead of her album Hit Parade, she posted comments critical of gender-affirming care, writing: “Puberty blockers are fucked, absolutely desolate, big pharma laughing all the way to the bank. Little mixed-up kids are vulnerable and need to be protected, that’s just true.” She also added: “Please don’t call me a terf [trans-exclusionary radical feminist], please don’t keep using that word against women.”

Murphy previously said she would “completely bow out of this conversation in the public domain”

Following backlash, she issued an apology, saying: “I am so sorry my comments have been directly hurtful to many of you. You must have felt a huge shock, blindsided by this so abruptly. I understand fixed views are not helpful but I really hope people can understand my concern was out of love for all of us.”

At the time, Murphy said she would “completely bow out of this conversation in the public domain”.

Despite that promise, she later revisited the subject. In September, she accused the music press of punishing her for her views, writing: “It was frightening to see how the whole of the music media, in tandem, were able and willing to punish a work of art for the sake of activism. To say I’ll never be the same again is an understatement.”

