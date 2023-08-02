Rina Sawayama ‘was approached for Eurovision 2023’ before Mae Muller was chosen

Rina Sawayama was reportedly considered to represent the UK at Eurovision when it took place in Liverpool earlier this year.

The ‘This Hell’ singer was one of the artists heavily linked with the Europe-wide song contest, which was won by Ukraine in 2022.

However, despite fans being left convinced she would be the act announced by the BBC, the responsibility instead went to 25-year-old Mae Muller.

She performed her catchy track ‘I Wrote a Song’, which finished in 25th place in the Grand Final, scoring 24 points.

Now, Nick Levine, who featured as a guest on the latest episode of The Euro Trip podcast, shared that there was truth in the rumour that Rina was set to grace the stage at Eurovision.

He said: “I interviewed Rina Sawayama in May and I asked her what happened with Eurovision.

Mae Muller represented the UK this year (Image; BBC)

“She said there was an approach made to her, I assume from TaP [artist management], she took a while to think about it…”

However, it’s been claimed that when Sawayama went back to make her interest clear, she “never heard any more” about it.

Levine concluded this was probably due to Muller having been “put in place by then”. But he took some further positives from the situation.

🚨 Here’s the bombshell moment that @mrnicklevine told us that @rinasawayama had been approached to do #Eurovision in 2023 😱 pic.twitter.com/RUY6enLL20 — The Euro Trip | Eurovision Podcast (@EuroTripPodcast) August 2, 2023

“That shows someone like Rina Sawayama who is a very well respected up and coming artist was willing to do it. She was up for it. I reckon going forward we will see that more,” he added.

Fans were losing their minds at the news, with one tweeting: “Oh my God so they were THAT CLOSE to sending the whole uk eurofan zone into…mayhem.”

“THAT ‘Rina Sawayama was approached by TaP to do Eurovision’ revelation though,” another shared.

Someone else commented: “Had to rewind the podcast when I listened to check I’d actually heard that right!”

The revelation was made amid news TaP would not be involved with Eurovision 2024.

In a statement posted this week, TaP said: “We’re so proud of Sam and Mae for representing the UK so wonderfully and are enjoying watching their careers flourish as a result.

“It’s been brilliant working with the BBC for the last two years, but for now, we think it is time to pass the baton back. We wish the BBC the best of luck with ongoing success and continuing to build the excitement and audience [for Eurovision] in the UK.”