Rina Sawayama calls out Matt Healy at Glastonbury: ‘I’ve had enough!’

Rina Sawayama used a moment of her Glastonbury performance over the weekend to call out The 1975’s Matt Healy.

Sawayama, 32, was performing at Worthy Farm on the Woodsies stage on Saturday (24 June) when she made the remarks. She later performed with Sir Elton John during his headline set on Sunday.

Introducing her song ‘STFU!’ the Attitude Award winner singer addressed Healy’s appearance on the Adam Friedland Show podcast in February.

“This goes out to a white man that watches Ghetto Gaggers, and mocks Asian people on a podcast… he also owns my masters… I’ve had enough!” said Sawayama.

Rina Sawayama and The 1975 are both signed to Dirty Hit.

In February, The 1975 frontman said he watched Ghetto Gangers – porn where women of colour are put into submissive positions by men. On the same podcast, crude impressions were made of Asian, Japanese people, and Hawaiian Inuit people.

In the podcast, US rapper Ice Spice was wrongfully identified as being of Hawaiian Inuit and Chinese heritage.

“There’s a bad thing over there”

Healy apologised to Ice Spice in April saying onstage in Auckland, New Zealand: “I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d***. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

In May, he was asked about the podcast by the New York Times.

Healy told the paper: “It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.”

Attitude has contacted representatives for The 1975 and Dirty Hit for comment.