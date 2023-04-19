Eurovision 2023: Absolutely everything you need to know about this year’s Song Contest

Ahead of the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in May, the BBC has unveiled its full programming. We’ve had a look through and pulled out everything you need to know and tune in for.

The 67th edition of the Contest is being hosted in Liverpool as last year’s winner, Ukraine, are unable to host due to the ongoing war.

The two Semi-Final shows will be held and broadcast on the BBC on Tuesday 9 May and Thursday 11 May. The Grand Final will then take place on Saturday 13 May.

The BBC has said: “All three live shows will deliver emotive, exciting, and unforgettable moments that underline this year’s contest slogan; United by Music.”

Sam Quek; Mel Giedroyc; Rylan; Julia Sanina; Graham Norton; Hannah Waddingham; Alesha Dixon; Scott Mills; Timur Miroshnychenko (Image: BBC)

Tuesday 9 May: Semi-Final 1

Who’s hosting?

Proceedings will be led by a sublime musical trio – singer-songwriter, Alesha Dixon, Emmy Award-winning actress, Hannah Waddingham, and Ukrainian singer-songwriter, Julia Sanina. BBC Radio 2’s Scott Mills and Rylan will be providing commentary for listeners.

Who’s taking part?

Azerbaijan, Croatia, Czechia, Finland, Ireland, Israel, Latvia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Who else is performing?

Following an introductory film one of this year’s hosts, Julia Sanina, will perform ‘Маяк’ by her band The Hardkiss. This song, part of a powerful opening act, will symbolise how the UK and Ukraine are ‘United by Music’.

In the interval, British popstar Rita Ora will take to the stage to perform a medley of hits. This will include a world exclusive of her brand-new single ‘Praising You’.

2010’s Ukrainian Eurovision entry, Alyosha, will then perform alongside Liverpool’s own Rebecca Ferguson. Like so many Alyosha was forced to leave her home and loved ones behind at the onset of the war. The pair will perform a new arrangement of Duran Duran’s ‘Ordinary World’.

Where and when can I watch it?

The first Semi-Final will be broadcast live on Tuesday 9 May 2023 at 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. UK audiences won’t be able to vote.

Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina, and Hannah Waddingham will be leading things during the two Semi-Finals (Image: BBC)

Thursday 11 May: Semi-Final 2

Who’s hosting?

Once again, Dixon, Waddingham, and Sanina will be in charge. Mills and Rylan will return to provide further colourful commentary on the radio.

Who’s taking part?

Albania, Armenia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Iceland, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, San Marino, and Slovenia.

Who else is performing?

After a recap of the first Semi-Final, an impassioned spoken word piece will take everyone through the history of the song contest.

During the interval, there will be a performance titled ‘Music Unites Generations’, which will explore the connection between generations of Ukrainians and music. Ukraine’s 2024 entry, Mariya Yaremchuk, will lead a medley of some of the most well-known pieces of music from the country. Rapper OTOY, and 14-year-old Ukrainian Junior Eurovision representative Zlata Dziunka will join Mariya.

A separate performance, ‘Be Who You Wanna Be’, will celebrate how Eurovision is a place for absolutely everyone. Three extraordinary drag performers will lead a jaw-dropping performance complete with choreography, dancers, and more.

Where and when can I watch it?

The second Semi-Final will be broadcast live on Thursday 11 May 2023 at 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. UK audiences will be able to vote for who they want to see go through to the Grand Final.

Scott Mills, Mel Giedroyc, Rylan, and Graham Norton will be adding colourful commentary during the Grand Final (Image: BBC)

Saturday 13 May: The Grand Final

Who’s hosting?

Joining Dixon, Waddingham, and Sanina for the Grand Final will be Eurovision legend, Graham Norton.

He will also be providing commentary on BBC One and BBC iPlayer alongside comedian Mel Giedroyc.

Who’s taking part?

All the acts who successfully make it through their respective Semi-Finals along with the ‘Big Five’ – United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy. Ukraine has automatically qualified as last year’s winner.

Who else is performing?

Last year’s winners Kalush Orchestra will open the show with a powerful performance titled ‘Voices of a New Generation’. They’ll also perform their 2022 winning song, ‘Stefania’.

Some of Ukraine’s past iconic contestants will also perform during the Eurovision Flag Parade. Among them is GO_A, Jamala, Tina Karol, and Verka Serducha who will provide new twists on their entries and weave in British classics.

As voting takes place during the first interval, the UK’s 2022 Eurovision entry, Sam Ryder, will land on stage for a triumphant performance.

In the final interval, Israel’s Netta, Italy’s Mahmood, Iceland’s Daði Freyr, Duncan Laurence from the Netherlands, Sweden’s Cornelia Jakobs, and Liverpool’s very own Sonia will perform ‘The Liverpool Songbook’.

This performance, featuring unique takes on beloved songs and classic hits, will pay tribute to Liverpool’s significant contribution to music.

Where and when can I watch it?

The Grand Final will be broadcast live on Saturday 13 May 2023 at 8pm (BST) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The result will be decided by juries and viewers watching at home. Votes will come from a jury of five music professionals in each of the 37 countries taking part as well as from the audience, which for the first time will include non-competing ‘rest of the world’ countries.

A BSL translation will be available during the live show via BBC iPlayer.

The BBC has also revealed details of the rest of its programming in the lead-up to the Grand Final.

Get Your Eurovision On! – BBC iPlayer

Scott Mills and Natalie Cassidy are bringing us Get Your Eurovision On! (Image: BBC)

Eurovision fans Scott Mills and Natalie Cassidy delve into the archives to look at some of the biggest Eurovision moments of the past 20 years and beyond. They’ll be looking at the most iconic performances, incredible staging, memorable moments, and costumes.

Sunday 7 May: Eurovision Song Contest’s Turquoise Carpet – EBU YouTube

Hosted at Liverpool’s historic St George’s Hall, the event will see Liverpool’s own Sam Quek and Ukrainian Eurovision legend Timur Miroshnychenko welcome all 37 acts to Liverpool.

Monday 8 May: Eurovision Welcomes The World – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Rylan and Liverpool-born actress Sunetra Sarker kick the week off with introductions to all the acts taking part and musical performances.

Monday 8 May: Eurovision Calling: Jason and Chelcee’s Ultimate Guide – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Comedian Jason Manford and singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes explore the story of how the Contest has become the world’s largest live music event, creating global superstars and leaving an impact on the lives of many. Among those sharing their experiences will be Sam Ryder, Katrina Leskanich, and this year’s UK entry, Mae Muller.

Friday 12 May: Eurovision: Everyone’s A Winner – BBC One / BBC iPlayer

Fleur East looks at which former Eurovision hits have gone on to become monster hits despite missing out on the big prize.

BBC Radio 2 is set to become the home of Eurovision on UK radio with The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Jeremy Vine, Scott Mills, and Michelle Visage all dedicating programmes to Eurovision.

On Saturday 13 May BBC Radio 2 will welcome listeners to Eurovision Super Saturday with a dedicated 12 hours of programming from 8am till 8pm when the Grand Final kicks off. Afterward, O.J. Borg will keep the party going with OJ’s Eurovision After Party until 2am.

BBC Breakfast, Morning Live, The One Show, Eastenders, Bargain Hunt, Saturday Kitchen, Pointless, and The Hit List will also be joining in the Eurovision fun.

There will be even more special output from the BBC’s many local areas.