Eurovision: UK’s Olly Alexander finishes 18th in Grand Final as Switzerland’s nonbinary entrant Nemo wins

Switzerland’s Nemo won the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmo, Sweden tonight (Saturday 11 May 2024).

Nemo, who is nonbinary and goes by them/them pronouns, won with the song ‘The Code’, which addresses the subject of gender identity.

After the very last vote had come in, ‘The Code’ won with a points tally of 591.

The UK’s entry, former Years & Years singer Olly Alexander, finished in 18th place with his track ‘Dizzy’.

“Peace and dignity for every person”

“Thank you so much,” Nemo said after winning. “I hope this contest can live up to its promise and continue to stand for peace and dignity for every person.”

Olly received zero in the public vote. Croatia’s Baby Lasagne came second overall, with 547 points for ‘Rim Tim Tagi Dim’. Ukraine ended up in third place thanks to alyona alyona & Jerry Heil with their song Teresa & Maria on 453 points.

Ireland’s Babmie Thud, meanwhile, came 6th. On Saturday afternoon, Joost Klein, the Netherlands’ entrant, was disqualified after a backstage incident.

Tonight’s Grand Final, hosted by Petra Mede and Malin Maria Åkerman, also featured a performance from last year’s winner Loreen, who won for Sweden with ‘Tattoo’.

Eurovision will now head to Switzerland when the contest returns in 2025.