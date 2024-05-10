Red, White & Royal Blue to get a sequel with Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez to return

It’s happening – A Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in the works! And even better, the film’s stars, Nicholas Galitzine, and Taylor Zakhar Perez, are set to return!

Fans have been clamouring for a follow-up to the 2023 release since it debuted on Prime Video last August. The film, the top-watched film worldwide for Prime Video in its first three weeks of release, is an adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 bestseller.

A sequel was confirmed by Matthew López during a Q&A after a screening at the Culver Theater in California on Thursday (9 May). In a clip posted on Instagram by Entertainment Weekly López was asked about a sequel to which he replied: “Yes.” As fans screamed in delight, a card appeared on the screen reading, “Fancy another slice?”

As per Deadline, López will write the script for the sequel alongside McQuiston, who will also produce.

Galitzine and Zakhar Perez have been asked numerous times in the months since Red, White & Royal Blue‘s release about a sequel. Both have previously remained tight-lipped. Galitzine told Attitude exclusively in March when asked about wanting to do a sequel: “I think the script has to be right.” He then said: “But obviously, it was so lovely to see how many people it touched, and having that resonance is incredibly important to me. So, yeah of course.”

Similarly, Zakhar Perez was asked about a sequel in February. He told a reporter: “I can only dream.” Speaking on separate occasions before now McQuiston and López expressed interest in a sequel.

Reacting to the news of a sequel on social media one fan wrote: “This has made me so happy!!”. Another posted: “WE WIN!”. Meanwhile, someone else typed: “WE WON! OUR RE-WATCH, OUR EFFORTS TO ALWAYS KEEP THE BUZZ AND THE CONTENTS ABOUT RWRB ALIVE…RWRB FANDOM, WE WON!”

WE WON! OUR RE-WATCH, OUR EFFORTS TO ALWAYS KEEP THE BUZZ AND THE CONTENTS ABOUT RWRB ALIVE…RWRB FANDOM, WE WON! — Deachan 🩷💜💙 (@deachan_desu) May 10, 2024

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming now.