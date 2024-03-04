Nicholas Galitzine on potential Red, White & Royal Blue sequel: ‘The script has to be right’

Mary & George star Nicholas Galitzine has kept hopes for a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel alive in a recent exclusive interview with Attitude.

Nicholas stars as George Villiers in the historical fiction drama based on a true story alongside Julianne Moore as his mother, Mary.

Speaking to Attitude ahead of the show’s release Nicholas, no stranger to a royal story, commented which was more likely to get a sequel, Mary & George or Red, White & Royal Blue.

“We leave the story [of Mary & George] in quite an absolute place,” said the actor. “And I think it exists really well over the seven episodes. So yeah, I think that says all it needs to.”

Pushed more directly on whether he’d be up for a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel Nicholas told Attitude: “I think with any opportunity of doing a sequel, I think the script has to be right. But obviously, it was so lovely to see how many people it touched, and having that resonance is incredibly important to me. So, yeah of course.”

Nicholas’ Red, White & Royal Blue co-star Taylor Zakhar Perez was recently asked about a sequel as well. While attending the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards last month he told Entertainment Weekly: “I can only dream.”

He also said: “I think we ended the film on pretty good terms with everything. So, maybe they’re [Alex and Henry] living in Brooklyn… You know it’s closer, New York to London. Maybe Alex is starting his own campaigning… I don’t know!”

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry. (Image: Prime Video)

Understandably Red, White & Royal Blue fans were hyped over this with one writing: “I need the sequel right now!!!!” Another added: “We need a SEQUEL !!!! Red, White, and Royal Wedding that would be awesome.”

Speaking on separate occasions in the past year, Casey McQuiston, whose 2019 bestseller the film is based on, and Red, White & Royal Blue director Matthew López have expressed interest in a sequel.

In an exclusive interview with Attitude last year, López addressed criticism the film’s leads lacked chemistry. “Anybody who criticises their chemistry doesn’t know what chemistry is,” he said. He then added: “They gave room to each other to breathe and grow. I don’t think you can make a movie like this with two actors who don’t trust each other. You might be able to, but I don’t know if it would work.”

All seven episodes of Mary & George will launch on Sky Atlantic and also streaming service NOW on 5th March.