Taylor Zakhar Perez on potential Red, White & Royal Blue sequel: ‘I can only dream’

Taylor Zakhar Perez has shared that he has hopes for a sequel to the extremely popular LGBTQ+ romance film, Red, White & Royal Blue.

The film was an adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 New York Times bestselling novel and starred Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont Diaz, the son of US President Ellen Claremont. Nicholas Galitzine starred opposite Zakhar Perez as Prince Henry of the fictional British royal family.

The film became Prime Video’s number-one movie globally upon its premiere and enjoyed several weeks at the top spot.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday (24 February) Zakhar Perez was quizzed about a sequel. “I think we ended the film on pretty good terms with everything,” he said on the red carpet. “So, maybe they’re [Alex and Henry] living in Brooklyn… You know it’s closer, New York to London. Maybe Alex is starting his own campaigning… I don’t know! I mean, I can only dream, so we’ll see.”

Red, White & Royal Blue fans jumped on this in the comments with one writing: “I need the sequel right now!!!!” Another added: “We need a SEQUEL !!!! Red, White, and Royal Wedding that would be awesome.”

One fan also wrote that Zakhar Perez’s response showed he had “definitely read the bonus chapter.” Said chapter sees Alex studying for a law degree as Henry works philanthropically. The couple also plan a wedding. We can easily imagine this being prime content for a sequel.

Speaking to Out Magazine last year McQuiston said they would “love” to continue Alex and Henry’s story. “I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything more than that at this point,” they also teased.

Matthew López, the director of Red, White & Royal Blue, has also indicated he’d be up for a sequel. He told Teen Vogue last year: “I would love to do a sequel — if we have the right story. I think there has to be a better reason than simply the desire to make one.”

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming on Prime Video now.