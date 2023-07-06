Red, White, and Royal Blue: Things get steamy in new gay rom-com trailer

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for the gay rom-com, Red, White, and Royal Blue.

The new trailer released on Thursday (6 July) sees Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as Alex Claremont-Diaz, a first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, a British prince engage in a moody rivalry before realising what’s really going on.

We also get our first proper look at Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont.

Fittingly soundtracked to Lil Nas X’s ‘THATS WHAT I WANT,’ we see plenty of stiff smiles as well as subtle jabs.

However, a wedding cake-related fiasco forces the boys to convince the world they’re really ‘best buds’ at heart.

Eventually, the two share an intimate kiss at a party after getting closer.

Things heat up with some quick flashes of sex scenes as fingers caress, lips lock and hands clench.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont in Prime Videos Red, White & Royal Blue.

It looks like there’ll be a recreation of some of the book’s sex scenes. In May the film was given an R-rating as it features “language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.”

“You need to figure out if you feel forever about him,” President Claremont advises Alex. Meanwhile, Henry’s sister, Bea also offers counsel and asks, “do you love him?”

Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue.

Henry replies “What difference would it make if I did?”. A soaked Alex then vows “We can figure out a way to love each other on our own terms.”

“It’s like there’s a rope attached to my chest and it keeps pulling me toward you,” Alex also says in the trailer’s closing moments.

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Casey McQuiston.

Red, White & Royal Blue will premiere globally on August 11 on Prime Video.