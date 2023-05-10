Red, White & Royal Blue gets R-rating for its blue scenes

The much-anticipated Red, White & Royal Blue film will, indeed, feature some steamy scenes.

On Monday (May 8), the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) gave Red, White & Royal Blue an R-rating.

The rating comes with the note that the movie features “language, some sexual content, and partial nudity.”

‘RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE’ starring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine has received an R rating for language, some sexual content and partial nudity. pic.twitter.com/oNqcRNErzM — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 7, 2023

This is the latest hint that the film is seemingly a close adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s 2019 romance novel.

The novel features several sex scenes between the two men, but by no means is it on Fifty Shades of Grey‘s level.

The Red, White & Royal Blue movie has cast The Minx’s Taylor Zakhar Perez to play son of the President of the United States, Alex Claremont-Diaz and Cinderella’s Nicholas Galitzine to play British Prince Henry.

The cast also includes Uma Thurman as Ellen Claremont, the President of the United States.

Alex and Henry’s romance is less than simple. As the poster’s tagline reads: “Love gets royally complicated.”

As the official synopsis details: “Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue.”

However, things change when an altercation between the pair create press buzz about potential US-British relations damage.

“Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce’.”

Their icy relationship thaws into something unexpectedly tentative and the developing friendship has the possibility of becoming something more.

Red, White, & Royal Blue premieres globally on Prime Video on 11 August 2023.