Red, White & Royal Blue: 7 first-look images, from cocktails to cake-fights

Amazon Prime Video have released the first set of images of the upcoming film version of Red, White & Royal Blue.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont in in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. Sarah Shahi as Zahra Bankston in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue. Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Prime Video’s Red, White & Royal Blue.

Based on the novel by Casey McQuiston, Red, White & Royal Blue follows the romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz, a first son of the United States, and Prince Henry, a British prince.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, Malcolm Atobrah as Percy Okonjo, Rachel Hilson as Nora Holleran, and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

The film drops on 11 August 2023. The cast includes Taylor Zakhar Perez, Nicholas Galitzine, Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, with Stephen Fry and Uma Thurman, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

Ellie Bamber as Princess Bea and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Matthew López and Ted Malawe had adapted the screenplay, with López directing.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue

“Total disdain for each other”

An Amazon Studios rep has described the plot as such: “Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the son of the President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) have a lot in common: stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity… and a total disdain for each other.

Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry and Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz

“Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn’t really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time.”

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont

The rep furthermore added of the Red, White & Royal Blue plot : “Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.