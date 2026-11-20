Alfie Watts, winner of Race Across the World, has travelled across the world for a first date with a lucky man, just over a month after publicly coming out as bisexual.

The 22-year-old travel content creator revealed his sexuality last month, admitting he was terrified to speak publicly about it but eventually plucked up the courage to share the news online.

Since then, Watts has spoken openly about his coming out journey, including his family’s response to his sexuality.

Alfie Watts on life after coming out as bisexual

“My family weren’t exactly the most approving when they found out, and this is an understatement,” he said in a social media video.

Despite this, Watts has surrounded himself with his chosen family at Travel Movement, an online community network, as well as friends – and now a lucky date!

Watts travelled 15 hours to Bangkok to go on a date with travel influencer Nick Explores, a UK-based 24-year-old solo travel and sustainability content creator.

“I flew 15 hours to be on this date” – Alfie Watts travels across the world for romance

“I flew 15 hours to be on this date. We’ve hired a scooter, gonna go sightseeing around Bangkok. What could go wrong?” he said in a social media video.

Well, in a rather unexpected turn of events, Watts’ phone was run over 17 times by eight different motorbikes. He took it to be repaired, but the repair shop told him it couldn’t be fixed.

“New phone’s the iPhone 10, which was made in like 2006,” he joked. With his new phone in hand, he and his date were able to document the rest of their outing.

Watts won Race Across the World season 4 in 2024 alongside his friend Owen Wood, becoming the youngest winner of the BBC One show.