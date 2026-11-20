Billie Eilish has been announced as a headliner for American Express presents BST Hyde Park 2027.

The singer will make her BST Hyde Park debut on Saturday 3 July 2027, joining Bon Jovi, Muse and RAYE on next year’s line-up.

Her BST Hyde Park appearance follows the conclusion of her sold-out Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. She has also co-directed a 3D concert film of the tour with filmmaker James Cameron and will perform at Glastonbury in June 2027.

“For BST Hyde Park, Billie Eilish has been at the top of that list for years” – Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals

Jim King, CEO of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, said: “For BST Hyde Park, Billie Eilish has been at the top of that list for years.

“Whether it’s her commitment to community and sustainability or her incredible live performances, Billie continues to show what’s possible when artists lead from the front.”

Eilish joins Bon Jovi, who will headline on Thursday 24 June, and Muse, who will perform on Saturday 26 June. RAYE is also scheduled to headline on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 July, making her BST Hyde Park debut.

Muse will be joined by special guests Nothing But Thieves, Maxïmo Park and CHVRCHES.

When do tickets for Billie Eilish at BST Hyde Park 2027 go on sale?

Tickets for Eilish’s performance go on general sale on Thursday 26 November at 10am GMT. American Express cardholders can access a pre-sale from Friday 20 November at 3pm, with further pre-sales taking place from Monday 23 November.

For tickets and further information, visit bst-hydepark.com.