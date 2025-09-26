Orville Peck sends fans wild as he shares training video for live-action Street Fighter reboot

Country singer Orville Peck has been training for his role in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, sharing a clip of himself practicing an impressive roundhouse kick.

Peck, who was announced as part of the cast earlier this year, is confirmed to be playing Vega, one of the video game’s most iconic villains.

The masked character, known for wielding a claw, is among the top fighters serving under antagonist M. Bison, played by David Dastmalchian.

Striking a high-kick whilst shirtless

Based on the 1980s Japanese video game franchise, the film is set in 1993 and follows Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) as they reunite for the World Warrior Tournament.

The singer has posted behind-the-scenes photos and a video to Instagram, including shots with co-stars Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Callina Liang.

A short training clip showed Peck striking a high-kick whilst shirtless, which drew particular attention from fans.

“Round house kick my head please,” one fan commented. Another added: “Your boyfriend is so lucky.”

The first live-action Street Fighter adaptation since was in 1994, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raúl Juliá, Kylie Minogue and Ming-Na Wen.

The upcoming film features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Jason Momoa, Roman Reigns, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cody Rhodes, Eric André and more.

Recent BTS shots showed Peck with Centineo and Mel Jarnson, with the hitmaker captioning one carousel, “Blonde boy things.”

Callina Liang is confirmed to play Chun-Li, the first female fighter in the game’s history. Jason Momoa is rumoured to appear as Blanka, while Roman Reigns is set to play Akuma.

The film is being directed by Kitao Sakurai after the original directors, Danny and Michael Philippou, exited the project. Most plot details remain under wraps.

When is the live-action Street Fighter movie coming to cinemas?

Street Fighter is scheduled to be released on 16 October 2026.