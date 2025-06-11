Orville Peck to make feature film debut opposite Jason Momoa in Street Fighter live-action movie

Gay country singer Orville Peck is set to continue to flex his acting muscles as he will make his feature film debut in a live-action film adaptation of the popular video game Street Fighter.

As reported by Deadline, Peck will join Game of Thrones star Jason Momoa and To All The Boys I Loved Before actor Noah Centineo for the action film.

British actor Andrew Koji, of Bullet Train fame, and WWE wrestler Roman Reigns are also set to star. Bad Trip filmmaker Kitao Sakurai will direct.

Peck recently made his Broadway debut appearing as the Emcee in Cabaret, which was notable as it marked the first time he appeared in public without his signature mask.

The artist recently spoke to The New York Times about his decision not to wear the mask on stage. “The mask is part of my expression personally as an artist and a very big personal part of me,” he explained. “But I’m here to play this role and to bring respect and integrity and hopefully a good performance to it. It’s not about me. I’m not trying to make it the Orville Peck show.”

Peck also told the Times that he often goes out in public without his mask, including to popular New York leather bar The Eagle. “The irony is that if I put my mask on, I’m suddenly not anonymous anymore,” he said. “The weird part is for me to be anonymous. I just take my mask off and walk around like normal and then no one knows who I am.”

It’s unclear if Peck will don the mask in Street Fighter.

The popular video has been adapted for film in the past, most notably for the 1994 Steven E. de Souza-directed film starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Raul Julia, Ming-Na Wen, Damian Chapa and Kylie Minogue.

Another film, Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, was released in 2009 to commercial and critical failure.