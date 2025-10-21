Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood speak on La Voix’s ‘harsh’ score on Strictly Come Dancing (EXCLUSIVE)

Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood addressed La Voix’s harsh score on last weekend’s episode of Strictly Come Dancing, where head judge Ballas gave a two.

The cabaret entertainer and Drag Race UK runner-up stepped onto the famous dance floor in September as the first drag performer to compete on the main series.

Dancing the Cha Cha Cha, La Voix and her pro partner Aljaž Škorjanec received the show’s lowest ever week-four score, marking just 14 points.

“My jaw was dropping” – Craig Revel Horwood on Shirley Ballas scoring La Voix a two

Speaking to Attitude on the Pride of Britain red carpet, Horwood said: “Oh God, that was a bit rough… my jaw was dropping. I thought it was at least worth a three.”

He added: “I did feel for La Voix because it sort of went horribly wrong from the moment she set off on the stage. Apparently, she had a fantastic rehearsal.”

The Strictly judge, who has been on the panel since 2004, spoke about the challenges the drag artist faces as someone who has been doing drag since the age of 18.

“I think La Voix faces a lot of challenges. Obviously, she’s got to go backwards, that’s always a challenge because she’s playing the girl in every dance,” he said.

“Remember your choreography, love” – Ballas giving her advice to La Voix

Speaking to Attitude, Ballas, who remains head judge despite a new rule that the casting vote is now shared between all four judges, offered her advice.

She said: “Remember your choreography, love. I love you, but remember your choreography.”

La Voix, who has brought her signature wit to the BBC show, is moving on to next week despite landing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

“She’s still furious about Saturday night” – Chris Dennis (La Voix) on how she is feeling after Ballas’ point score

She told Attitude, speaking as Chris Dennis (La Voix’s off-stage name): “La Voix is not here, sadly. She’s still furious about Saturday night, with Shirley Ballas giving her a two, she’s refusing to even show face, quite frankly.”

Starring in this year’s competition, Dennis spoke about how it feels to represent the LGBTQ+ community: “It’s so rare to be celebrated outside of a Pride festival or something with a Pride flag.”

He added: “There are people out there, whatever sexuality or gender, doing amazing things in the world. And it’s not about sexuality or gender, it’s about your heart and what’s in here, and to celebrate that is amazing.”

Watch Strictly Come Dancing now on BBC iPlayer.