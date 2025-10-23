Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman announce they’re leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 21 years

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman have announced they’re leaving Strictly Come Dancing after 21 years of fronting the BBC’s biggest entertainment show.

The duo revealed the news in separate Instagram posts, marking the end of an era for Strictly fans. Daly, who has hosted since the first series in 2004, said it felt like the right time to move on after “21 unforgettable years”.

She described the show as feeling “like having a third child, a second family, and a huge part of my life since that very first show back in 2004”, adding that she could “never have imagined the magic it would bring”.

“I’ll treasure every giggle, every live show, and every backstage moment we’ve shared” – Tess Daly on co-hosting with Claudia Winkleman

Reflecting on her early days, Daly paid tribute to her late co-host Sir Bruce Forsyth, calling him “the incomparable” figure who set the tone for the show’s warmth and “pure showbiz magic”.

She also thanked the production team and audience, describing them as “the very best in the business” and saying, “Your love, loyalty, and unwavering support have meant the world.”

Addressing her long-time co-host, Daly added: “To my beloved Claud — what an absolute joy and pleasure it has been sharing this adventure with you. You’re one of a kind, and I’ll treasure every giggle, every live show, and every backstage moment we’ve shared.”

“It’s been the greatest relationship of my career” – Winkleman paying tribute to Daly

Winkleman, who joined Daly on the main show in 2014 after hosting It Takes Two, shared her own farewell message alongside photos from her time on set.

“It’s been the greatest relationship of my career,” she said, recalling memories including Len Goodman’s attempts to teach her the cucaracha and the “thrill and honour” of working alongside Daly.

Calling Strictly a “magical, glittery, fake tanned train,” she praised the “extraordinary” dancers, crew and creative teams, and said she was leaving before she was “fully ready to go.”

“As for Tess – I’m so so lucky I got to stand next to you,” she wrote. “You’re funny, kind, whip smart and a true friend and I love you.”

The BBC has yet to confirm who will take over hosting duties, but Daly and Winkleman’s exit leaves two very sparkly pairs of shoes to fill.