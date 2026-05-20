Louise Redknapp opens up on letting go of perfection as she prepares for first solo tour in eight years (EXCLUSIVE)

’90s pop superstar Louise Redknapp reflects on overcoming perfectionism as she prepares to return to the stage, announcing her first solo tour in eight years, Naked Confessions.

Through five 2027 UK dates, the tour will celebrate 30 years since her debut solo album Naked, combining material from her 2025 release Confessions.

Redknapp first rose to fame in the early 1990s as a founding member of R&B girl group Eternal, before leaving the band in 1995 to pursue a successful solo career.

Louise Redknapp launched her solo career with Naked in 1996

She released her debut solo album Naked on 24 June 1996, aged just 21, which reached number seven on the UK Albums Chart. She went on to release four further albums: Woman in Me (1997), Elbow Beach (2000), Heavy Love (2020) and Confessions (2025).

Announcing her 2027 UK tour on social media yesterday (19 May), the 51-year-old confirmed she will return to the road next April.

“I’ve got a confession… I’m excited to say I’m finally going on tour! This has been a long time coming… and what better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Naked and all the love for Confessions than by hitting the road in April next year with the Naked Confessions Tour!”

Redknapp’s Naked Confessions tour will combine nostalgic classics with her latest hits

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, the star reveals what Naked Confessions is all about… and, most importantly, why the gays are going to love it.

“It’s called the Naked Confessions Tour… I mean, that says all that needs to be said,” states Redknapp. She was correct, the gays are ready.

The Naked Confessions Tour will combine her earlier material with newer songs, blending “what we love and will remember”.

“I want it to be about things we love and will remember” – Redknapp on her Naked Confessions 2027 tour

“I don’t want it to just be about nostalgia. I want it to be about things we love and will remember, but bringing them into today,” says the singer.

Returning to touring feels like a major moment in Redknapp’s career: “I haven’t done a tour in so long,” she exclaims.

The ‘2 Faced’ singer was last due to tour the UK with her Heavy Love album in 2020, but the 11-date run was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “I feel that this is long overdue,” says Redknapp.

A “perfectionist”, as she describes herself, Redknapp reflects on her evolution as a live performer, admitting she has grown in confidence on stage. “I’ve become more confident and more able to trust in what I’m doing, to not second-guess everything.”

Joining Eternal at just 16, Redknapp admits the pressures of the music industry shaped much of her career, until now

Louise Redknapp 2027 tour dates (Image: Provided)

She continues: “If I hit a bum note before, it would take me a few seconds to get myself back mentally and stop thinking, ‘I did that wrong.’ Now I think the vulnerability and authenticity of just being in the moment is fine, being what you are, good and bad, including the bits you might muck up. I’m such a perfectionist that I like everything to be so slick.”

A child star from the age of 16, when she joined girl group Eternal, she attributes her self-critical nature to 1990s music culture, something she says she has now overcome.

“I think that’s coming from the music industry in the ’90s where everything was so governed… and yeah, I think now I’ve learned that actually being a bit real on stage is fine,” admits Redknapp.

Redknapp’s 2027 Naked Confessions tour dates:

8 April 2027

Sunderland

Fire Station

10 April 2027

Manchester

RNCM Theatre

11 April 2027

Birmingham

Town Hall

13 April 2027

Southend

Palace Theatre

14 April 2027

London

Cadogan Hall

Tickets to see Redknapp on her 2027 tour are available to pre-order now via her official website.