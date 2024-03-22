New Doctor Who trailer drops, featuring Jinkx Monsoon, Indira Varma and more

A new Doctor Who trailer has been released, offering a teaser of the upcoming new series of the iconic show.

In the new trailer, we see a host of characters from the upcoming new episodes. These include Jinkx Monsoon as “the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet,” as writer Russell T Davies described the character last year.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones and Obi-Wan Kenobi star Indira Varma can also be spotted in the trailer, in the role of villain The Duchess.

Ncuti Gatwa will star in the high-budget new series as the Fifteenth Doctor, with Millie Gibson playing his companion Ruby Sunday. We see the pair explore a land of dinosaurs, a Bridgerton-inspired setting, and a futuristic war.

The pair will be seen “exploring the groovy sixties, the Regency era in England, war-torn futures and more,” according to the BBC.

Jinkx Monsoon and Yasmin Finney “make the whole world of Doctor Who wider and richer” – Russell T Davies

Additional guest stars will include Anita Dobson, Yasmin Finney, Michelle Greenidge, Bonnie Langford, Jemma Redgrave, Lenny Rush and Angela Wynter. Russell T Davies recently said that additions like Monsoon and Finney “make the whole world of Doctor Who wider and richer and deeper and better.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone UK (Attitude’s sister publication), Ncuiti shared an insight into his iteration of the Doctor, describing him as “emotionally vulnerable.”

“He hides it with humour, but he’s lonely,” he added. “I can’t say much more than that; I don’t want to spoil anything. But he’s also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up.”

The first two episodes of the new series of Doctor Who are due to premiere in the UK on 11 May on the BBC iPlayer and the same date in the US on Disney+.