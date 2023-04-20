Doctor Who’s new ‘most powerful enemy’ Jinkx Monsoon shows off incredible costume

Jinkx Monsoon has got us even more excited for her huge new role in Doctor Who by revealing her stunning costume to fans.

Jinkx showed off her costume in all its glory across Doctor Who’s social channels yesterday (April 19).

A post on the programme’s official Twitter account read: “Here is your first look at @JinkxMonsoon in character… as the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet! #DoctorWho.”

Jinkx herself tweeted, playfully adding: “When The Doctor summons me, I am compelled to answer ⛈️🎹 #DoctorWho.”

The costume in question has a piano-theme, with a collar complete with a piano-key design.

Another key detail appears to be a nod to 1993 film Hocus Pocus, with her striking orange hair styled similarly to Bette Midler’s in the much-loved classic.

Jinkx Monsoon is definitely giving us Bette Middler vibes (Image: BBC)

In a video giving fans a sneak peek of the character, she failed to give any other details away.



She teased: “I’m Jinkx Monsoon and this is my costume for Doctor Who,’ she said while laughing at the camera.”

Jinkx is one of a multiple new additions to the cast in the upcoming series’ of Doctor Who.

Monsoon has already begun filming for her ‘major new role’ in Doctor Who (Image: BBC)

Speaking of the announcement, the star previously said: “I’m honoured, thrilled, and utterly excited to join Doctor Who!

“Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage.”

Ncuti Gatwa was announced as the next Doctor in May last year, after Jodie Whittaker was confirmed to exit.

Coronation Street star Millie Gibson has also joined as his companion, Ruby Sunday.

Jinkx made history earlier this year with her Broadway debut in Chicago after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race twice (season five and the all-winners All Stars).

Doctor Who returns in November with three special episodes with David Tennant reprising his role as the Fourteenth Doctor.

This will coincide with the 60-year anniversary. Sex Education star Gatwa will take over formally as The Doctor in an episode set to air during the festive season.