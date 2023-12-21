Russell T Davies: Yasmin Finney and Jinkx Monsoon ‘make the whole world of Doctor Who richer’

Russell T Davies has spoken about the roles of Yasmin Finney and Jinkx Monsoon in Doctor Who, saying their addition makes the show “wider and richer and deeper and better.”

In an exclusive interview with Rolling Stone UK, Davies explained the importance of Doctor Who to him growing up as a queer person.

“I think it spoke to me as a gay man because [the Doctor] was an individual, kind of free of romances with his beautiful companions and free from authority and family and discipline and all the strictures of everyday life.

“He was a great escape artist, and I think when you’re young and gay that’s immensely attractive,” he said.

Doctor Who has just aired the third episode of a special trilogy marking Davies’ return to the helm, seeing Heartstopper star Yasmin Finney play the role of Rose, daughter of Donna Noble.

“I try to embrace queerness and queer politics”

“From my point of view, whatever I make on television, I try to embrace queerness and queer politics. That’s like breathing to me. I bring that to Doctor Who, but I bring that to whatever I work on, simply because that’s my world. I’m not even breaking down barriers there – there are no barriers where I am. That’s how I live,” Davies explained.

RuPaul’s Drag Race favourite Jinkx Monsoon is also set to star in an upcoming episode of the latest series, which sees queer actor Ncuti Gatwa in his new role of the Doctor.

Talking about his decision to include a more diverse cast, Davies said: “To open a door and show new viewers the talent of Yasmin Finney, and equally Miriam Margoyles, two people at opposite ends of the age range, and to welcome in all sorts of new talent like that … and Jynx Monsoon as a guest star, just makes the whole world of Doctor Who wider and richer and deeper and better.”

Doctor Who “is always a reflection of what’s happening in Britain”

“I think the Doctor is always a reflection of what’s happening in Britain, even if that’s sometimes an escape,” he added. “In the modern show, we’ve kind of reflected the change in society by Jodie Whittaker being the first female Doctor – many years too late, some would say, but thank goodness she arrived in style.

“Ncuti Gatwa’s the first black Doctor, so it’s always pushing forward, it’s always having something to say, and always trying to welcome people in.”

The Doctor Who Christmas special is set to air on 25 December on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.